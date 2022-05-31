Summer Movies on the Lawn at Riverton Library begin this Friday

Are you interested in learning more about Wyoming’s 18 species of bats? Join the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute for a free, family-friendly Bat Walk this summer. Participants will learn all about Wyoming’s flying mammals while we listen and watch for them during their nightly excursions. Here’s the...
With warm Wyoming weather on the horizon and the influx of climbers to Lander set to increase, Josie McKee and Sinks Canyon superintendent Jamie Simonson gathered with 23 other Lander locals Sunday morning in the Killer Cave parking lot to hold the first trail day of 2022. McKee, a cutting-edge...
After pouring countless hours and over $100 million into his passion project, National Museum of Military Vehicles founder Dan Starks welcomed well over 3,000 visitors to Dubois for the museum’s grand opening Saturday. The museum, which boasts nearly 500 restored and fully-operational military vehicles, opened to the public in August of 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic it had to put off a grand opening celebration until last weekend.
The Memorial Day Holiday was a wet one yesterday in Riverton with rain falling intermittently throughout the day. Even though the formal Memorial Day Ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery was cancelled, group of veterans and several dozen onlookers showed up anyway and a short remembrance was held, including the Pledge of Allegiance, placing of wreaths at Veteran’s Monument, several short remembrance speeches, Taps was played and there was a single rifle shot that boomed out over the cemetery. (See photos at Wyotoday Facebook) Other events were held, rain or shine, at the Wind River Reservation Veteran’s Memorial at Fort Washakie, at Washakie Cemetery and at Sacajawea Cemetery.
The National Museum of Military Vehicles grand opening was one of the largest and most publicized events in Fremont county this year, but a lesser-known private ceremony was held before the event Saturday morning. Museum founder Dan Starks was surprised with a gift, hidden behind a curtain, from his friend and business partner, Ivo Rigter.
Robert “Bob” Schmelzle, 83, of Riverton passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 25, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Robert Kent Schmelzle was born on October 8, 1938 in Utica, NY to Floyd and Leota Schmelzle. He grew up in Utica and graduated school from there.
A Memorial service for Chrissy Lynn Alley, 20, will be held at 10:10 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Fremont Center, Fremont County Fairgrounds. For those attending, please wear Chrissy’s favorite color, Pink. Mrs. Alley passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the SageWest Hospital in Lander,...
The CWC Booster Club will be co-hosting its 2nd Annual Rustler Scramble with Blueprint Energy on Saturday, June 25th at the Riverton Country Club. The format is an 18-hole, 4-person scramble. Tee-off is set for 9am at the RCC. Entry Fee:. $100/Player | $400/Team. Sponsorship Form:. Hole Sponsor – $150...
A Wyoming Department of Transportation paving crew is scheduled to begin its summer work Monday, June 6, on US20/26 east of Shoshoni. About 500 tons of asphalt pavement will be placed on US20/26 (mileposts 91.4 to 91.7), about 9 miles east of Shoshoni. The crew is scheduled to move the...
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from May 16-27, 2022. Summer Lhee Newman, 26, to Morgan Je’Nae Page, 27, both of Rock Springs. Gus Earl Alderson, 50, to Bianca Marie (Mace) Jorgensen, 43, both of Green River. Tracy Dean Bernard, 56, to...
Everett Dee “Bird Dog” Simon was born on June 11th, 1954 to Everett & Maple Simon in Douglas, Wyoming. He was a long time resident of Glenrock, where he graduated with the class of 1972. He was married to Terri Jensen on June 26th, 1976. He worked as...
Here’s what to expect this week into the weekend for local weather. Rain ends this afternoon with quiet weather until Friday. Thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoon for northern Wyoming and East of the Divide. Bit will be back to the 70s by Thursday. Sheridan received a whopping...
Congratulations to our SageWest May Employee of the Month, Levi Burton, Security Guard. With a calm demeanor and willingness to serve others, he is always pleasant, professional and a team player. Levi notices a department is busy, he is quick to jump in to help our patients receive the care needed and support his co-workers with additional duties such as cleaning our patients rooms and equipment. Levi exudes kindness and caring to others and is a true role model in our organization.
Following are rainfall and snowfall totals from across western and central Wyoming since midday Saturday from the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. The heaviest precipitation fell between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning. Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.
Christine “Chrissz” 0. Addison, 57, of Fort Washakie passed away in Casper at the Wyoming Medical Center. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home. The wake will follow at 25 Great Plains Road. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Sharpnose Cemetery.
Arthur Honeycutt, 90, of Riverton passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. As were his wishes cremation will take place and no services will be held. Arthur Dale Honeycutt was born on September 28, 1931 in North Loup, Nebraska to Everett Lewis and...
You are not alone if you think Memorial Day every year is a big soggy. The National Weather Service in Riverton has produced a graph that illustrates that point. Since 2003 Riverton has had 10 days of precipitation on the holiday while Lander has had seven.
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Absaroka Mountains, the northern end of the Wind River Mountains and parts of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Storm activity is then expected to move eastward into the...
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. A 20-year-old Riverton male was cited with a Use of a Toxic Substance after he was found huffing air duster outside his apartment in the 1400 block of Redwood Drive. Shannon Hill, 30, Riverton, arrested...
GREEN RIVER; WHEATLAND – The Riverton Raiders traveled this weekend for their games with the A-Team traveling to Green River while the rest of the players and coaches traveled to Wheatland. Two games were canceled due to rain, Riverton vs Evanston and Riverton at Green River, which made for a little less baseball but still provided great action for both teams.
