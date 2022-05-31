Summer Movies on the Lawn at Riverton Library begin this Friday

The Memorial Day Holiday was a wet one yesterday in Riverton with rain falling intermittently throughout the day. Even though the formal Memorial Day Ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery was cancelled, group of veterans and several dozen onlookers showed up anyway and a short remembrance was held, including the Pledge of Allegiance, placing of wreaths at Veteran’s Monument, several short remembrance speeches, Taps was played and there was a single rifle shot that boomed out over the cemetery. (See photos at Wyotoday Facebook) Other events were held, rain or shine, at the Wind River Reservation Veteran’s Memorial at Fort Washakie, at Washakie Cemetery and at Sacajawea Cemetery.

