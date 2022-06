LeVar Burton has spoken out about not being hired to host Jeopardy! after fans clamored for him to get the job. Speaking to The Ringer, Burton got candid about the circumstances surrounding his interim hosting run, and the chances that he ever had a real shot at being the permanent host. "As it turns out, it was not a competition to find a new host, really. Because the fix was always in," he said. "It was only scandal that forced Sony Pictures Television to go in a different direction."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 HOURS AGO