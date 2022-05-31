ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California fire season officially declared

By Matthew Nobert
CALIFORNIA. (KTXL) — Following CALFIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer (NEU) unit and CALFIRE Amador-El Dorado (AEU) unit suspending burn permits in the Tahoe Basin, the burning of all solid fuels has been suspended starting Wednesday for the remainder of the fire season, according to North Tahoe Fire.

According to North Tahoe Fire, when the two CALFIRE units suspended burn permits it triggered North Tahoe Fire Protection District (NTFPD), Meeks Bay Fire Protection District (MBFPD) and Alpine Springs County Water District (ASCWD) to suspend the outdoor burning of wood and charcoal.

Red Flag Warnings, what are they?

“Following the driest January through March on record, we are left facing dry fuels early in the season with above-normal fire activity expected in the region,” NTFPD Fire Chief Steve Leighton said. “We ask our residents and visitors to follow our seasonal ban on the outdoor burning of wood and charcoal, in addition to doing the work that makes homes resistant to embers to help us protect this beautiful place. Our firefighters have been working hard this spring to train and prepare for fire season, but as we witnessed last year in Christmas Valley, it takes all of us working together throughout the season to make Tahoe Wildfire Ready.”

With the bans in place only natural gas or propane can be used to fuel outdoor fires, according to North Tahoe Fire. Pellet grills/smokers are allowed except during Red Flag weather conditions.

With fire season officially starting NTFPD wants to make sure that residents have 100 feet of defeasible spaces prepared.

How do wildfires get their names?

“Residents can increase the survivability of homes and neighborhoods from wildfire by managing vegetation and retrofitting structures to be more resistant to both surface fires and ember showers,” NTFPD Fire Marshal Brent Armstrong said . “We encourage residents to sign up for our no-cost defensible space inspections, and no-cost residential curbside chipping.”

