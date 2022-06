A woman who investigators say was squatting in a vacant Twentynine Palms property and renting out bedrooms was arrested last Tuesday, May 24 accused of felony vandalism. According to the Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a residence in the 6600 block of Hillside Avenue on a report of subjects living in the residence without permission. Deputies confirmed with the homeowner there was not an active rental or lease agreement and the residence should be vacant. Deputies contacted Carrie Mckenzie, 65, who claimed to have rented the property from a friend. Mckenzie claimed to be the head of the household and collected rent from two other tenants and sent it to the friend. The homeowner estimated a total of $2,350 worth of damage had been done to the residence and she was arrested for investigation of felony vandalism.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO