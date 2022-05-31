ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moby-Dick; or The Whale: Chapter 20 - All Astir

Cover picture for the articleA day or two passed, and there was great activity aboard the Pequod. Not only were the old sails being mended, but new sails were coming on board, and bolts of canvas, and coils of rigging; in short, everything betokened that the ship’s preparations were hurrying to a close. Captain Peleg...

