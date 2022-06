Jennifer Davy wanted to modernise her marketing and use the power of the internet to generate new clients and customers. She had a basic, homemade website that she describes as ‘minimal and amateur… a primary school effort’ In all the years it had been online, Jennifer had never received a single inquiry through the site. Her existing website was totally failing to generate her any business at all. The decision was made to build a new website from scratch using Wix, which is a self-hosted website building tool that is highly user-friendly and simple to work with.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO