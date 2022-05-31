ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

WCSO Receives Grant To Help Fight Child Crimes

By Aikman Chambers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Watauga County Sheriffs office has been approved by the Watauga County Board Of Commissioners for new equipment...

Related
lakenormanpublications.com

Catawba County women arrested for Fentanyl trafficking in Iredell County

Two Catawba County women were arrested Monday west of Statesville on charges involving the sale and possession of Fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics investigators received information stating Taylor Lena Godshall and Erin Ashley Thompson would be at the Shell gas station at 1920 Old Mountain Road and in possession of controlled substances. While watching the area, Sheriff’s office personnel reportedly observed Godshall, of Catawba, and Thompson, of Hickory, arrive, and members of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team positively identified the two suspects and confirmed they had the narcotics.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WJHL

TDOC: 1 treated after assault involving ‘multiple inmates’ at NECX

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An inmate at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) was treated for injuries after an altercation in late May, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC). According to TDOC Public Information Officer Robert Reburn, the incident occurred on Friday, May 27 and involved ‘multiple inmates.’ Reburn said that one inmate was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Watauga County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Watauga County, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport man arrested after East Carters Valley chase

SCOTT COUNTY — An active pursuit through East Carters Valley ended at the Tennessee-Virginia state line Wednesday. Joshua Mosely of Kingsport was arrested after evading arrest through East Carters Valley Road and the Lynn Garden area, states a release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Mosely was charged with...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Wednesday is negotiated settlement deadline in Boswell case

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wednesday is the deadline for a negotiated settlement in the trial of Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter Evelyn Boswell. Boswell faces 19 charges, including two counts of felony murder. While she is not expected to appear in court Wednesday, the negotiated settlement deadline gives […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Lincoln County Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Teen

LINCOLNTON, NC – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department is requesting the public’s help with locating a missing teen. Constance Pierce, 15, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on May 30th at Owl’s Den Road. She was reported missing by her guardian. Pierce is described as five...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Local school takes extra precautions for graduation after student accused of making threat

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte charter school is taking extra precautions for its graduation after police charged an 18-year-old student for one count of threatening mass violence at an educational property, according to arrest records. Records show Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Bradford Preparatory High School student Jacob Lawlor on Wednesday. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC owner arrested after 55 complaints made related to his business

SWANNANOA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a business owner on multiple felony charges after a months-long investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said it has received and investigated a total of 55 complaints related to Brandon Michael Gray’s business, East Asheville Storage in Swannanoa, and execute two search warrants on the property since May of 2021.
SWANNANOA, NC
WJHL

Missing Carter County teen found safe

UPDATE: The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that Marlie Snyder was found safe. Previous: ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Marlie Elisabeth Snyder. According to the sheriff’s office, Snyder was reported missing late Monday […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter Co. kitten recovering after being found with mouth glued shut

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A kitten who was found in May with her mouth and nose superglued shut is on the mend, animal shelter officials say. Shannon Posada, director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter, told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the kitten, now referred to as Haven, is recovering. According to a post […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing 15-Year-Old Lincoln County Girl Located

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department is requesting the public’s help with locating a missing teen. Constance Pierce, 15, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on May 30th at Owl’s Den Road. She was reported missing by her guardian. Pierce is described as five...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
supertalk929.com

TBI Investigating Female Body Found At Beauty Spot

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is probing the discovery of a Johnson City woman’s body found at Beauty Spot, located on Unaka Mountain in Unicoi County. The body of 48 year old Athena Saunders was found near a gravel road near the popular attraction on Monday. The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the TBI in the active investigation. Our newsroom has reached out to the TBI for additional comments and are awaiting a response.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police: Human remains discovered near Industrial Drive in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Human remains were found in Bristol, Tennessee Tuesday morning, according to police. A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states that officers were called to an area near 101 Industrial Drive around 9:50 a.m. Police had been contacted after receiving a report of “human skeletal remains located in a […]
BRISTOL, TN
Go Blue Ridge

Avery County Man Charged In Watauga

An Avery County man has been arrested in Watauga County. According to multiple reports 29 year old Aaron Edward England of Banner Elk was arrested by the Watauga County Sheriffs Office back on May 20. England is being charged with 2 counts of statutory rape of a child that occured sometime between January and February of this year. England is currently being held under a 1 million dollar secured bond.
AVERY COUNTY, NC

