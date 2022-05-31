WCSO Receives Grant To Help Fight Child Crimes

Two Catawba County women were arrested Monday west of Statesville on charges involving the sale and possession of Fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics investigators received information stating Taylor Lena Godshall and Erin Ashley Thompson would be at the Shell gas station at 1920 Old Mountain Road and in possession of controlled substances. While watching the area, Sheriff’s office personnel reportedly observed Godshall, of Catawba, and Thompson, of Hickory, arrive, and members of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team positively identified the two suspects and confirmed they had the narcotics.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO