A fire at an Oneonta home this past Saturday, May 28th at around 11:20 am turned Memorial Day weekend into a nightmare for the residents at 36 High Street. It was a fire big enough to bring in off-duty City of Oneonta firefighters, along with assistance from other departments from West Oneonta, Otego, Milford, FAST teams from Worcester and Franklin, in addition to Otsego County and AMR according to a release from the City of Oneonta Fire Department.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO