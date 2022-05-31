The May 18 Sunset Cliffs sink hole rescue

On May 18, a photographer was stuck inside the notorious Sink Hole below Sunset Cliffs in Ocean Beach. The unidentified man wearing a long sleeve grey shirt, green shorts, and a camera equipment bag entered the ocean cave during low tide — as that's the safest time to get into the...
05.31.2022 | 4:35 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver was eastbound when he hit the center divider wall for an unknown reason. He then crossed all lanes of travel and went off of the roadway and landed approx 30-40 ft down the embankment. Firefighters were able to get the male out of the car and up to the ambulance. He had a head injury. On the way to the hospital, he asked how his friend was? CHP officers started searching for someone who may have been ejected, but could not find anyone. A request for made for both ABLE & ASTREA helicopters to come in and help with the search, but they were not able to fly in the current weather conditions. UPDATE: The CHP has updated this story to state it is now considered to be a “Hit & Run with Injuries”. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Summer is coming and we want to share a few tips to make sure you enjoy the summer travel season. Unfortunately, when you go on vacation, thieves go to work. Don’t ruin a summer vacation by becoming a victim. Make personal safety and residential security a priority before you take a trip.
05.29.2022 | 4:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The 16/17-year-old male was driving westbound on Mira Mesa Blvd and fell asleep at the wheel after attending a friend’s birthday party. He was on his way home to Oceanside. The car left the roadway and first hit a tree. The car continued for another 40 feet and hit a large electrical junction box, knocking it off of it’s footing. The teen was trapped for over 50 minutes due to the fear that the electrical wires were live with 12,000 volts of electricity. The teen was not injured. Once an SDG&E employee arrived to check on the electrical lines, the teen was able to get out of the vehicle under his own power. the electricity is out for the majority of the surrounding neighborhood and the traffic lights are out along Mira Mesa Blvd, and many drivers are not stopping at the intersection but speeding through. There is no estimated time for the repairs to be done and the electricity to be turned back on. Almost 700 customers are without power at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO — A notorious gang known for high-end burglaries may be back at it again, after a home in La Jolla was hit over the weekend. This latest incident happened Friday night around 9:30 p.m. in the Mount Soledad area. The suspects can be seen on security camera...
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fill your weekend with good food, art, music and fun wherever you are in San Diego County. The largest beach soccer championship on the West Coast returns to Harbor Beach in Oceanside. Plus, the ultimate pup-friendly summer festival is happening on Saturday for a day...
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A dozen people were displaced from their homes after a fire ripped through several apartment units in Chula Vista. Neighbors say they heard fire trucks rushing into the Country Club Villiage apartment complex early Monday morning, but watched as crews quickly contained the fire, making sure everyone made it out safe.
Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC crews recently completed new temporary orange contrast striping on Interstate 5 (I-5) in the City of Carlsbad from Palomar Airport Road to State Route 78 (SR 78). The Build NCC project team is seeking your feedback on this new striping pilot project. Provide your feedback...
SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been out and about in San Diego lately, then you’ve noticed the brilliant jacaranda trees that are blooming right now. “Absolutely breath-taking,” said Madison Clark. “They look beautiful. I like the colors,” said Sandy LeMasters. “They’re very bright, you know,...
