(Mills Co) A Silver City man was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident in Mills County on Friday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Jeffrey Fink was driving a 1999 Chevy eastbound in the 24000 block of Gaston Avenue when the vehicle veered off the road and traveled through a ditch, drove over three large bushes, and hit a flag pole – breaking it in half. The Chevy came to a stop after colliding with a large tree in the yard of 24666 Gaston Avenue. Fink drove the vehicle back home where it was later located.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO