Donna C. Spalding, 76, Hopkins, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Donna was born on February 25, 1946, to Dr. and Mrs. E.L. Mayfield, joining three sisters, Gwen, Lorna and Joyce. Pat joined her three years later. She graduated from North Nodaway High School with the “baby boomer” class of 1964. A class she so enjoyed and are still close friends to this day. She attended NWMSU for one year and then was employed by Turner Construction as a bookkeeper.

