Winona Ryder returns with a new campaign for Marc Jacobs' latest bag

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

Winona Ryder harkened back to her 90s heyday in a new campaign for the debut of Marc Jacobs' J Marc Shoulder Bag.

The 50-year-old looked ageless as she embraced the grunge glam aesthetic that she was known for more than three decades ago.

Ryder's appearance as the face of the J Marc Shoulder Bag comes as her hit Netflix series, Stranger Things, finally dropped part one of season four after a long delay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pulkP_0fvpwzvN00
Icon: Winona Ryder harkened back to her 90s heyday in a new campaign for the debut of Marc Jacobs' J Marc Shoulder Bag

Winona rocked a series of archival runway pieces from Marc Jacobs for the new campaign which were paired with chunky platforms.

The iconic actress' cropped brunette tresses were slicked back behind her ears with front pieces pulled forward over her eyes in a style evocative of her Reality Bites days.

A longtime muse of Marc Jacobs, Winona has worked with the prolific designer for decades on various ad campaigns - and somehow hasn't managed to age a day.

Ryder posed in a crouched position in a very on-trend vintage baby blue and lace slip dress with black strappy platforms and a matching black leather version of the new J Marc Shoulder Bag with a thick strap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGeeL_0fvpwzvN00
Queen: The 50-year-old looked ageless as she embraced the grunge glam aesthetic that she was known for more than three decades ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBQvG_0fvpwzvN00
On trend: Winona rocked a series of archival runway pieces from Marc Jacobs for the new campaign which were paired with chunky platforms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amqyt_0fvpwzvN00
Face of the brand: A longtime muse of Marc Jacobs, Winona has worked with the prolific designer for decades on various ad campaigns - and somehow hasn't managed to age a day



A fun behind the scenes video was shared by the brand and saw Winona giggling on set while playing with the bag in an oversized sweatshirt and even taking a minute to enjoy a creamy dessert.

The rectangular leather bag can be worn three ways, all of which were showcased by Ryder: as a clutch, shoulder bag or cross body bag.

It also comes in a variety of shades like pale pink, blue and green as well as some two-tone options.

Winona's first-ever beauty campaign was with Marc Jacobs back in 2016 for his coveted makeup line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Axjy_0fvpwzvN00
Accessory goals: The rectangular leather bag can be worn three ways, all of which were showcased by Ryder: as a clutch, shoulder bag or cross body bag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096CwB_0fvpwzvN00
Partners: Winona's first-ever beauty campaign was with Marc Jacobs back in 2016 for his coveted makeup line

Prior to that she served as the face of his 2003 fashion campaign not long after her now infamous 2001 shoplifting incident.

Over the last several years, the Edward Scissorhands star's career has been on a major upswing.

She took on the role of Joyce Byers in 2016 in the Netflix show Stranger Things. The nostalgic sci-fi drama became an unexpected juggernaut for the streaming network.

Stranger Things follows the residents of a small made-up Indiana town in the 1980s where bizarre supernatural events begin to take place, causing a boy to vanish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Owe4V_0fvpwzvN00
Her time! Over the last several years, the Edward Scissorhands star's career has been on a major upswing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpPsZ_0fvpwzvN00
Ageless! Winona channeled her own 90s vibes for the campaign and didn't look like she aged a day! (Pictured in 1997 and 2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkSNl_0fvpwzvN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cbep4_0fvpwzvN00
Upside down: She took on the role of Joyce Byers in 2016 in the Netflix show Stranger Things. The nostalgic sci-fi drama became an unexpected juggernaut for the streaming network

Season three ends with a fiery battle at the town's food court, so season four will see the characters attempting to pick up the pieces afterwards.

Part one of season four dropped on Netflix last Friday, with part two to follow on July 1 and a fifth and final season afterwards.

The cast includes Winona Ryder, as well as names like David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard who were elevated to stardom by the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvwqp_0fvpwzvN00
Tune in! Part one of Stranger Things season four dropped on Netflix Friday, with part two to follow on July 1 and a fifth and final season afterwards



