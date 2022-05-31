Winona Ryder returns with a new campaign for Marc Jacobs' latest bag

Winona Ryder harkened back to her 90s heyday in a new campaign for the debut of Marc Jacobs' J Marc Shoulder Bag.

The 50-year-old looked ageless as she embraced the grunge glam aesthetic that she was known for more than three decades ago.

Ryder's appearance as the face of the J Marc Shoulder Bag comes as her hit Netflix series, Stranger Things, finally dropped part one of season four after a long delay.

Winona rocked a series of archival runway pieces from Marc Jacobs for the new campaign which were paired with chunky platforms.

The iconic actress' cropped brunette tresses were slicked back behind her ears with front pieces pulled forward over her eyes in a style evocative of her Reality Bites days.

A longtime muse of Marc Jacobs, Winona has worked with the prolific designer for decades on various ad campaigns - and somehow hasn't managed to age a day.

Ryder posed in a crouched position in a very on-trend vintage baby blue and lace slip dress with black strappy platforms and a matching black leather version of the new J Marc Shoulder Bag with a thick strap.

Winona Ryder posed up a storm for the new Marc Jacobs campaign and looked amazing in all the pictures.

The iconic actress was modeling the brand's new 'J' bag, which features a classic gold hardware clasp.

We love the range of different colors it's available in, particularly this eye-catching orange shade, and the gold chain strap is super elegant.

If you're in the market for a new piece of arm candy and want something that will endure over time but still radiate high-fashion vibes, then this is the answer.

Follow the image to check out the Marc Jacobs range, or discover similar styles with the options we've lined up in the carousel.

A fun behind the scenes video was shared by the brand and saw Winona giggling on set while playing with the bag in an oversized sweatshirt and even taking a minute to enjoy a creamy dessert.

The rectangular leather bag can be worn three ways, all of which were showcased by Ryder: as a clutch, shoulder bag or cross body bag.

It also comes in a variety of shades like pale pink, blue and green as well as some two-tone options.

Winona's first-ever beauty campaign was with Marc Jacobs back in 2016 for his coveted makeup line.

Prior to that she served as the face of his 2003 fashion campaign not long after her now infamous 2001 shoplifting incident.

Over the last several years, the Edward Scissorhands star's career has been on a major upswing.

She took on the role of Joyce Byers in 2016 in the Netflix show Stranger Things. The nostalgic sci-fi drama became an unexpected juggernaut for the streaming network.

Stranger Things follows the residents of a small made-up Indiana town in the 1980s where bizarre supernatural events begin to take place, causing a boy to vanish.

Season three ends with a fiery battle at the town's food court, so season four will see the characters attempting to pick up the pieces afterwards.

Part one of season four dropped on Netflix last Friday, with part two to follow on July 1 and a fifth and final season afterwards.

The cast includes Winona Ryder, as well as names like David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard who were elevated to stardom by the series.