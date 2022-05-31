The Biscuit is landing: Columbia Five Points breakfast restaurant sets an opening date

A new restaurant that touts its all-day breakfast offerings has set an opening date for a location in Columbia’s Five Points.

The Flying Biscuit Cafe announced on its social media channels that it will open at 936 Harden St. on July 18. The Five Points spot is currently hiring staff , with training tentatively set to start in early July.

Plans for The Flying Biscuit in Columbia have been in the works for some time. Franchisees first announced their intention for a capital city spot back in late 2020 .

There currently are Flying Biscuit locations in states across the South, including South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Texas. The restaurant on Harden Street will be the third Flying Biscuit in South Carolina. The other two are in Greenville and Mount Pleasant.

The Flying Biscuit is known for its expansive, all-day breakfast menu that includes omelets, chicken and waffles, stuffed French toast, chorizo hash, grits bowls, eggs Benedict, pancakes and much more. The restaurant also offers a number of non-breakfast items, like burgers, sandwiches, quesadillas and salads.

The coming arrival of The Flying Biscuit continues a recent streak of small business openings in Five Points.

FurSato Bento, a Japanese eatery, opened at 748 Harden St. In early May, Botanica de Santee, a Latin-inspired apparel and gift shop, opened on Santee Avenue, and The Turning Pointe dancewear shop moved from Forest Acres to 1030 Harden St. and had its grand opening May 25 .

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint opened at 711 Harden St. in the former Cover 3 bar location. The Falafel King restaurant is now open at 2020-A Gervais St. A new Time to Shine Car Wash is being planned for 2006 Gervais St. at the upper edge of Five Points. Gameday Nutrition, a smoothie and drink club connected to Herbalife, recently opened a storefront at 730 Santee Ave. And Swiff luxury streetwear store has opened at 736 Harden St.