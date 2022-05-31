ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truth in Taxation Hearing Notice of Property Tax Increase

 2 days ago
​Truth in Taxation Explained

The accompanying Truth in Taxation notice is required by state law. The required notice addresses the city’s primary property tax, which supports the General Fund services such as police and fire, parks and recreation, libraries and senior and community centers.

The city of Phoenix’s proposed primary property tax rate for 2022-23 of $1.2989 per $100 of assessed valuation is reduced from its 2021-22 rate of $1.3055 per $100 of assessed valuation. However, overall increases in assessed valuation result in a 2% increase in primary property taxes for the average city of Phoenix property owner. Individual experiences may differ based on unique property variances.

State law requires the notice below any time the average primary property tax bill increases, even if the primary property tax rate is reduced.

The Truth in Taxation notice prescribed by state law does not address the city’s secondary property tax. The city’s secondary property tax rate for 2022-23 will be unchanged from its 2021-22 rate of $0.8141 per $100 of assessed valuation. Secondary property taxes pay the bonded debt service for facilities like libraries, police and fire stations, storm drains and parks.

For more information, call 602-262-4800, or visit phoenix.gov/budget.

Truth in Taxation notice publication dates and locations:

The Arizona Republic – May 31, 2022, and June 6, 2022.

Additionally included in published estimates of revenues and expenses:

The Record Reporter – June 6, 2022, and June 13, 2022.

Truth in Taxation Hearing Notice of Property Tax Increase

In compliance with section 42-17107, Arizona Revised Statutes, the city of Phoenix is notifying its property taxpayers of the city of Phoenix’s intention to raise its primary property taxes over last year’s level. The city of Phoenix is proposing an increase in primary property taxes of $4,043,029 or 2.05%.

For example, the proposed tax increase will cause the city of Phoenix’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $129.89 (total proposed taxes including the tax increase). Without the proposed tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would have been $127.28.

The proposed increase is exclusive of increased primary property taxes received from new construction. The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.

All interested citizens are invited to attend the public hearing on the tax increase that is scheduled to be held June 15, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the city of Phoenix Council Chambers, 200 W. Jefferson St.

peoriatimes.com

Opinion: Rent doesn't go to property owners' wallets

No matter where you look in 2022, prices have surged. The cost of a gallon of gasoline is hovering at record levels. The prices of household staples like poultry, beef, eggs and milk have shown double-digit increases. And here in Phoenix, the cost of rent has risen by as much as 30%, according to media reports.
East Valley Tribune

Short-term rentals spur debate in Las Sendas

When Brett and Erica Russo moved into their house in 2018, they felt they had finally found their dream home. They chose Las Sendas, an established series of gated enclaves in northeast Mesa, for the views, the golf, the location and the elevation. At almost 1,700 feet, Las Sendas is...
miamistandard.news

True The Vote Presents Ballot Drop Box Findings to Arizona Lawmakers

The election integrity group True the Vote told Arizona lawmakers that their investigation uncovered cell phone tracking data showing that alleged ballot “mules” visited drop boxes in two of the state’s largest counties no less than 5,700 times leading up to the 2020 election. “When we started...
fox10phoenix.com

As home-building costs rise, Phoenix area company uses foam to build houses

PHOENIX - Officials with a Phoenix-based international company say they have solved the problem of high home costs and the environmental impacts of lumber. Home housing processes and issues with lumber are both massive issues that Arizona is facing. Supply chain issues have dramatically impacted the cost of lumber, which, in turn, increases the cost of building homes.
AZFamily

Priced out of buying, some younger renters eye build-to-rent homes

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many would-be home buyers are getting priced out of the competitive Arizona housing market, and it’s pushing some to a different type of rental with no shared walls. “It’s something between a single family home and an apartment,” said Josh Hartmann, the CEO of NexMetro. The company has 17 rental communities in Arizona, including the Avilla Enclave in Mesa, a build-to-rent community full of one, two, and three-bedroom homes.
fox10phoenix.com

'City of a Thousand': Arizona lawmaker pushes for sanctioned camps as 'temporary' solution to homeless crisis

'City of a Thousand': Arizona, Texas proposing different solutions to the homeless crisis. As Phoenix, along with other cities in the U.S., deal with a growing homeless crisis, there are differing approaches on how to fix the problem. In the final part of a four-part series, FOX 10's Justin Lum takes a look at what leaders are doing in one Texas city to address the crisis, and what one politician in Arizona is proposing.
12 News

First stage of Drought Management Plan initiated in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix joined Tempe and Mesa Wednesday in launching the first stage of its drought preparedness plan in an effort to conserve more water as drought conditions worsen on the Colorado River. Stage One of the water alert for the city includes intensive public education...
AZFamily

Scottsdale homeowners tell HOA to leave their trees alone

Lottery tickets to tour the majestic landmark for the Fall season are now open, and you have until June 15 to put your name in to see the castle. The university is expanding, and residents were told in April they had to be out by the end of October. Officers...
kjzz.org

Out of Reach: The highs and lows of Phoenix's housing market

The Phoenix-area housing market is nothing short of gangbusters right now — and the housing market that is out of reach for many. In The Show's new series "Out of Reach," hear from renters, buyers and the people tracking and analyzing market statistics and polling. Learn about creative housing options and some of the challenges facing the market, from red tape at city hall to particular issues faced by disenfranchised communities.
AZFamily

Arizona GOP candidate getting Ukrainian-American support

Lottery tickets to tour the majestic landmark for the Fall season are now open, and you have until June 15 to put your name in to see the castle. The university is expanding, and residents were told in April they had to be out by the end of October. Officers...
arizonaprogressgazette.com

How Big is the Multifamily Housing Issue in Scottsdale? Now We Know

If you read this blog regularly, we don’t have to tell you: the rental crisis is real, it is truly rearing its ugly head in Arizona, and while multifaceted, one of the biggest drivers of it is a shortage in supply. This is why we’ve been shouting from the rooftops about the need for additional housing supply, and there are few better ways to increase that supply than with multifamily housing.
arizonasuntimes.com

Americans Flocked to Arizona Cities amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Whether it was following new opportunities or taking advantage of the untethering of remote work, Arizona’s cities saw significant population growth in 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Census released its annual population estimates for cities and counties Thursday, reflecting changes in municipal populations as of July...
azdot.gov

Cienega Creek Bridge: Arizona's longest open-spandrel bridge

"The spandrel of an arch bridge is the area between the arch ring and the roadway. ... Open-spandrel arches have columns resting on the arch ring that support floor beams, which in turn carry the roadway." We know what you're thinking: Uh, OK, what does that mean in plain English?...
ARIZONA STATE
