Sioux Falls, SD

Gonzaga to face Baylor in Sioux Falls

By Jacob Newton
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Baylor Bears, the nation’s only programs ranked No. 1 in each of the last three seasons, will play on Dec. 2 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

This is a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s National Championship in which Baylor defeated Gonzaga 86-70 in Indianapolis on April 5, 2021.

“Gonzaga and Baylor have catapulted into the short list of elite programs in all of college basketball, and we are thrilled they will have their title game rematch at the Sanford Pentagon,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “The Pentagon is the perfect venue for early season, neutral-court games to see where teams stack up, and oftentimes these matchups are a preview of who you’ll see playing for conference titles and making deep runs in the NCAA Tournament.”

This will not be Gonzaga’s first trip to the Sanford Pentagon, as on Dec. 19, 2020, the No. 1 Bulldogs defeated the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes 99-88 in Sioux Falls.

“We’re excited to play such a talented opponent in a great venue,” said Mark Few, Gonzaga head coach. “We have tremendous respect for Coach Drew and his program. A game like this showcases college basketball and we thank Lea Miller-Tooley and the Sanford Pentagon for helping put it together.”

As for Baylor, this will be the team’s first trip to the Pentagon, and their 7th time playing against Gonzaga. “I’m really excited for this early-season matchup against one of the sport’s premier teams,” said Scott Drew, Baylor head coach.

Ticket information and a game time will be announced later.

