Bills' Greg Rousseau focusing on diet this offseason

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau is hoping some improvements in the kitchen helps him take another step forward on the field in 2022.

Ahead of his second season in the NFL, the former first-round pick looks… a bit different. Speaking via video conference from the Bills’ OTAs (organized team activities), Rousseau looks to have added some weight.

But that hasn’t just involved the gym. The 22-year-old said he’s eating better as well.

“I’d say I definitely focused more on my diet this past offseason,” Rousseau said. “I was eating more healthy. Not that I was eating unhealthy before, but definitely just being more attentive to the details when it comes to my diet.”

Heading into Year 2, Rousseau has a big opportunity in front of him. While Von Miller did sign in Buffalo, veteran Jerry Hughes ended up with the Houston Texans.

That leaves a spot for someone across from the future Hall of Famer in Miller on the Bills’ defensive line.

At the position, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott has always incorporated a large rotation for his players. However, there usually is a pair off the edge that are considered starters and get more reps each game than the others.

Miller will take one of those spots and Rousseau is in contention to take the other. He’ll most likely be battling a couple younger teammates for that job in Boogie Basham and AJ Epenesa.

From the sounds of it, one of those three will be getting a good look. McDermott made note of how important this summer is for the trio.

“This is going to be a big offseason for those guys,” McDermott said via video conference. “They’re in a position where they have to, we need them to really, really grow and develop and make a mark on our defense, and not just in a supporting role, but in a primary role.”

Of those three, Rousseau preformed the best last season so he might be the favorite out of the gate.

Rousseau ended up playing in 49 percent of snaps on Buffalo’s defense in 2021, notching four sacks, 50 tackles, including eight for loss, with a forced fumble and interception.

Rousseau knows he’s still going to need to earn in training camp.

“I’m ready for it, I’d say. One hundred percent,” he said.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

