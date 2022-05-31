ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFF: Bills QB Josh Allen does not check the ball down

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pk5VV_0fvpvtao00

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is known for some of the amazing he does.

Often that includes Allen running around or sending the ball the field.

The opposite end of that is something we don’t often see. Pro Football Focus has the numbers to back that up.

According to the football analytics outlet, the Bills QB is amongst the players in the NFL that checks the ball down the least.

Overall, Allen has the fifth-least amount of check-down passes in the league with only 4.6 percent of his throws falling into that category.

Here’s the top-five in terms of lowest checkdown percent:

  • T-5: Baker Mayfield (Browns): 4.6%
  • T-5: Josh Allen (Bills): 4.6%
  • T-5: Mitchell Trubisky (Steelers): 4.6%
  • 3. Nick Mullens (Raiders): 4.2%
  • 2. Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins): 4.0%
  • 1. Jalen Hurts (Eagles): 3.3%

On the flip side, here’s the top-five QBs in terms of checking the ball down the most:

  • 5. Teddy Bridgewater (Dolphins):8.9%
  • 4. Matt Ryan (Colts): 9.3%
  • 3. Derek Carr (Raiders): 9.5%
  • 2. Mike Glennon (free agent): 9.8%
  • 1. Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars): 11.3%

Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Whitworth reveals he wrote Mike Brown a letter before split with Bengals

The mistake that was the Cincinnati Bengals letting Andrew Whitworth get away has been well-documented at this point. But Whitworth just dropped at least one new interesting detail while talking about the split all those years ago, a split that sent the Bengals into a downward spiral in the offensive trenches and Whitworth himself to multiple Super Bowls.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

