Tulsa Police Chief Wendall Franklin said detectives believe over the course of 13 days, a man went from needing back surgery to killing the surgeon. Detectives found a note from Michael Lewis which detailed his intent to kill Doctor Preston Phillips and anyone who got in the way. That would be another doctor, a receptionist, and a patient, all killed in six minutes, with 36 shots.

TULSA, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO