Weston, WI

Kids From Wisconsin to open 54th season in Weston

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
WESTON – The Kids From Wisconsin’s new 2022 troupe will present “Big Bang Boom” July 9 at the D.C. Everest Senior High School in Weston.

It will feature 5 D.C. Everest, 1 Wausau West High School and 1 Wausau East High School students/alumni:

Gabe Clausing of Rothschild is a DCE hometown kid – Trombone

Reagan Kettner of Schofield is a DCE hometown kid – Singer/Dancer

Ethan Hanson of Weston is a DCE hometown kid – Trumpet

Sean Powers of Ringle is a DCE hometown kid – Guitar

Devon Powers of Ringle is a DCE hometown kid – Understudy Percussion

Nathanial Contreras of Weston is a Wausau East hometown kid – Singer/Dancer

Dylan Butler of Athens is a Wasuau West hometown kid – Trumpet

This 54th season will feature music and artists that have stood the test of time. Through the decades, fads, dance crazes, artists and bands have burst forth onto the music scene and into our psyche. British invasions, Swedish bands, Motown, swing dance and Disney are just some of the influences that have ignited today’s music genres. The costumes and talent of the high energy dancers and musicians will take you back to those musical moments.

This season will include an Arts Spotlight/Realize Your Dream Workshop in several locations, including the Wausau/Schofield area. A community arts showcase will allow for arts organizations and businesses to represent upcoming performances/programs. The Realize Your Dream workshop allows attendees to work with the band and singer/dancers to mentor young artists a few hours before the Kids From Wisconsin’s performance.

4 p.m.: Gates 0pen

4:30 – 6:30 p.m.: Arts Spotlight

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.: Kids From Wisconsin Performance

“Big Bang Boom” has a run time of roughly 120 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. The production will be performed over 60 times from July through August, which includes performances daily at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Log on to https://dce.booktix.com/cart.php?action=show_pers&show_id=9&show_sec=3b541ff0cba278e1 for tickets.

