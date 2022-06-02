ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox: Global baby formula makers send products to restock U.S. shelves

 8 hours ago
Shelves for baby and toddler formula are partially empty, as the quantity a shopper can buy is limited amid continuing U.S. shortages, at a grocery store in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

June 2 (Reuters) - Global companies that make baby formula are bringing products into the United States after the country's health regulator relaxed its import policy to address a nationwide shortage partly triggered by Abbott Laboratories' (ABT.N) manufacturing plant in Michigan recalling some products in February.

Importers include Neocate maker Danone SA (DANO.PA), while New Zealand's dairy giants Fonterra (FCG.NZ) and a2 Milk (ATM.NZ) have submitted applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for supplying baby formula to the United States.

Once the products arrive in the country and receive a sign-off from the FDA, the manufacturers will distribute them through their existing supply chains and cater to unfulfilled orders, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said.

Here's a list of companies that are bringing in baby formula to the U.S. market in the wake of the crisis:

