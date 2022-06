The Unrepentant Tenant last outlined tenant activism in Boulder through the 1970s, with the Boulder County Tenant’s Organization (BCTO) based on the CU campus and getting county funding and office space and support from the CU student government. Sadly, strings attached from those funding sources dampened BCTO’s activism, and by the end of the 1970s, BCTO was mostly restricted to counseling tenants and landlords for problems like eviction, lack of repairs and losing their deposits. While that was helpful, it wasn’t enough.

