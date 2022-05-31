3 transported to San Antonio hospital after plane crash at Canyon Lake airport
Officials are unsure if the crash happened during landing or taking...www.mysanantonio.com
Officials are unsure if the crash happened during landing or taking...www.mysanantonio.com
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 2