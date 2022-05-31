ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, TX

3 transported to San Antonio hospital after plane crash at Canyon Lake airport

By Gabriel Romero
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Officials are unsure if the crash happened during landing or taking...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 2

Related
KSAT 12

Plane crash reported on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash near the Bexar County and Medina County line Thursday afternoon. Based on preliminary information, a plane crashed near San Geronimo Airpark in the 15400 block of Culebra Road near State Highway 211, a few miles outside of Loop 1604.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

One juvenile dead, 5 others victims hospitalized in horrific 2-car accident

SAN ANTONIO - One juvenile is dead, five other victims hospitalized, including three juveniles, following a horrific 2-car accident on the Northwest Side. The accident happened 12:30 p.m. Thursday off West Hausman Road near JV Bacon Parkway. Police said a black sedan carrying five juveniles and a gold SUV crashed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Canyon Lake, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
Canyon Lake, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS Austin

One person taken to the hospital after motorcycle crash in Lakeway

LAKEWAY, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after being involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in Lakeway. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the call came in at 8:57 a.m. reporting a motorcycle had crashed into a pole at the Lakeway Blvd. and Scamper Cove intersection.
LAKEWAY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Motorcyclist killed after being hit by truck

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist has died after being hit by a pickup truck on the city's south side early Thursday morning. San Antonio Police and San Antonio Fire responded to the crash at Probandt and West Mitchell. Officials say a woman and a motorcyclist were driving in opposite directions. While the motorcyclist was making a right turn, he was hit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Lake Fire#Traffic Accident#Ems#University Hospital#Comal County Sheriff
seguintoday.com

Tips sought in shooting, possible home invasion on Zuehl Road

(Seguin) — Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigators need your help in piecing together details behind the shooting of three individuals on Tuesday in a reported home invasion. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s investigators say that deputies responded to the residence in the 1000 block of Zuehl Road in reference to a...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on the far West Side (San Antonio, TX)

1 person in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on the far West Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On early Monday morning, one person suffered possible life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision on the far West Side. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Horal Street and Easy Valley Street, not far from Loop 410 and Marbach Road a little before 3 a.m. in response to a motorcycle crash [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
tpr.org

SAPD takes command if a school shooting were to happen in San Antonio

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Tuesday his department will take command if they respond to an active shooter at a school in Bexar County. “If there's an active shooter situation that would occur in any of these schools SAPD would be in command,” McManus said, adding that this would be the case both for schools inside city limits and elsewhere in the county if they were called in.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Guadalupe County Sheriff investigates triple shooting during possible home invasion

MARION, Texas - Three people were shot during a possible home invasion in Guadalupe County. The shooting happened on Tuesday at a home on Zuehl Road near Interstate 10. Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that when deputies arrived they found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound at her home. A man was also found outside the home with several gunshot wounds. Deputies believe he may be one of the suspects.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Man stabbed, killed mother at Airbnb; occupant said he rattled doorknob to her room, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who checked into an Airbnb with his mother has been charged with killing her, according to San Antonio police. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Fabian Andres Aranda Rodriguez, 31, stabbed Maritza Rodriguez, 68, early Monday at the home in the 5800 block of Clipper Port, not far from Randolph Boulevard and South Weidner Road on the Northeast Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy