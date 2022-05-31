Candor woman charged with Identity Theft

CANDOR, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – New York State Police announced that they have arrested and charged a woman from Candor with two counts of Identity Theft.

Last Wednesday, May 25th, New York State Police Investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations at Ithaca arrested 42-year-old Angela S. Kemp of Candor, NY for two counts of the class “D” felony of Identity Theft in the first degree.

NYSP stated that the investigation began in January after they learned that thousands of dollars were charged in two victims’ names to several utility accounts and credit card companies. Through the investigation, it was revealed that Kemp used the victim’s personal information without their knowledge to open numerous accounts in their names.

Kemp was processed at SP Ithaca and transported to Tompkins County Central Arraignment and Processing. She is scheduled to appear in the Lansing Town Court at a later date.

For information about reporting ID Theft and starting a recovery plan, you can check out the Federal Trade Commission’s Identity Theft Website. HERE

Here, You can find out tips for avoiding Identity Theft.

