ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candor, NY

Candor woman charged with Identity Theft

By -David Sorensen
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXniZ_0fvptUnB00

CANDOR, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – New York State Police announced that they have arrested and charged a woman from Candor with two counts of Identity Theft.

Last Wednesday, May 25th, New York State Police Investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations at Ithaca arrested 42-year-old Angela S. Kemp of Candor, NY for two counts of the class “D” felony of Identity Theft in the first degree.

NYSP stated that the investigation began in January after they learned that thousands of dollars were charged in two victims’ names to several utility accounts and credit card companies. Through the investigation, it was revealed that Kemp used the victim’s personal information without their knowledge to open numerous accounts in their names.

One dead following a motorcycle crash on I-81

Kemp was processed at SP Ithaca and transported to Tompkins County Central Arraignment and Processing. She is scheduled to appear in the Lansing Town Court at a later date.

For information about reporting ID Theft and starting a recovery plan, you can check out the Federal Trade Commission’s Identity Theft Website. HERE

Here, You can find out tips for avoiding Identity Theft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Heavy police, FBI presence in Bath overnight: reports

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The FBI confirmed a police presence in the Village of Bath overnight Wednesday but didn’t confirm the reasoning behind the response. Reports of a heavy police presence in Bath came into 18 News late in the evening on June 1. The presence reportedly involved New York State Police. Viewers told 18 […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Wayland woman indicted for theft of safe containing $50K

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman has been indicted by a Steuben County Grand Jury for a charge taking place in November of 2021. According to the indictment, Sheila M. McIntosh, 40, was indicted on grand larceny in the second degree, a class C felony. The indictment reads that McIntosh allegedly stole a safe […]
WAYLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NY
Candor, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Candor, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Attack on Newark Teen Not Gang Related

The attack on an autistic teenager on the Canal Trail in Newark was not gang-related. The Finger Lakes Times reports that Wayne County Sheriff’s Investigators say the attack by four teens was not related to a criminal gang. Police say that some of the accused have been arrested by other police agencies.
NEWARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Wivt#Nysp#Sp Ithaca#The Lansing Town Court#Id Theft#Identity Theft Website
WETM 18 News

Police release names of fatal Elmira fire victims

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department has released more details about the fatal house fire that happened on West Fourth Street earlier this week. The victims have been identified as Lucille R. Brown, 57, and Scott A. Bernard, 50, according to the Elmira Police Department. Both of the victims lived at the address […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Bath man indicted for attempted murder

BATH, N.Y (WETM) — A Bath man has been indicted on charges of attempted murder after he allegedly attacked a person with a hammer last month, according to the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office. According to the indictment, Jose Velez, 41, was arrested on May 9, 2022, after...
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Big Flats man indicted for beating puppies to death

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Big Flats man has been indicted in connection to a case last year in which he allegedly beat two puppies to death in Corning, according to the District Attorney. Steuben County DA Brooks Baker’s Office announced that a Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Michael Crouse, 23, for allegedly […]
CORNING, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Police report fake $100 bills flying across SR54

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Danville Police Department is issuing a warning to all area residents of fake $100 bills thrown across State Route 54. According to Danville police, “someone tried to make it rain” on State Route 54, Wednesday after reports of $100 bills flying across the highway. Police say the money is fake and […]
DANVILLE, PA
WHEC TV-10

Timothy Grannison back in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The husband of former Mayor Lovely Warren was back in State Supreme Court Wednesday. The hearing was on whether statements Timothy Grannison made to police can be used at trial. These charges have to do with guns found during a raid of the mayor's home. Granison...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Wayland man arrested for threatening with baseball bat

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wayland man has been charged with allegedly threatening another person with a baseball bat and punching someone in the face, according to State Police. Nathan Gonzales, 34, was arrested after a disturbance at Victory Park in Wayland just before 5:30 p.m. on May 31. New York State Police said Gonzales […]
WAYLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

One dead, two injured in Cortlandville crash

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A collision involving three vehicles in Cortlandville has left one person dead, two injured. Troopers say a pick-up truck on State Route 281 crashed into another truck and a sedan near Bennie Road. The driver of the first truck, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Homer, was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOMER, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged dealer brought daughter to drug buy

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man caught dealing drugs out of his car brought his three-year-old daughter along for the sale, police say. Robert Charles Shamp, 33, allegedly admitted he had sold $80 worth of marijuana to a man he picked up in his car, then led police back to his house, where they recovered two ounces of pot and drug packaging material, charge say.
BERWICK, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy