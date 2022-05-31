CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on sex offender registration violation charge arrested

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg mother has pleaded guilty after being charged of first degree murder in the January 24, 2021 stabbing death of her 7-year-old daughter. Knox County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Doyle accepted the plea of 30-year-old Hazel Ivy on Thursday. The guilty please was conditioned on...
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg woman has entered a guilty plea in connection with the death of her 7-year-old daughter. The woman, 30-year-old Hazel Ivy, is charged with first degree murder after her daughter was found stabbed to death in January of 2021. In a hearing held June 2, 2022, the court accepted her plea in exchange for a sentencing limit of 20 to 53 years. Ivy would serve 100-percent of any sentence the court imposed.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 150 months; or 12 years and six months, in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Julian Darnell Black,...
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night. Around 7:44 p.m., East Moline police were called to the 1000 block of 12thAvenue, according to a media release. Officers found the driver of the motorcycle and began to treat their injuries. East Moline Fire...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police have held a vote of “no confidence” for the Dubuque County Attorney. The Dubuque County Lodge cited numerous resignings from employees who have claimed lack of leadership and/or creation of a toxic work environment as factors in their decision to resign.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the person killed in a crash in Dubuque County on Sunday. Iowa State Patrol said 18-year-old Angelyssa Lee, of Epworth, was a passenger in a van driven by another 18-year-old. State Patrol said the driver lost control of the van on Millville...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police said officers responded to 4th and Marquette Streets in reference to a woman riding on the hood of a vehicle. The vehicle then crashed in the 1400 block of West 4th Street and caught fire, according to police. The investigation found the incident started...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple departments responded to a fatal fire in Cascade Wednesday night. Officials responded to the fire about 9 p.m. in the 200 block of 1st Avenue in Cascade for a reposted structure fire, the Dubuque County Sherriff’s Office said in a media release. According to...
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Williamsburg teacher and coach Austin Mullikin runs with a purpose and a cause every single day. Mulliken is running a 5k a day for 343 straight days in honor and remembrance of all 343 firefighters who died on 9/11. He said he wanted to remember them...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting June 6, River Drive in Moline will be closed between 19th Street and the I-74 on-ramp. Contractors will remove the last section of the old I-74 over River Drive. The I-74 ramps on River Drive will remain open during the deconstruction. To access I-74 bound...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Insurance Division is bringing the Iowa Fraud Fighters to Davenport on June 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rhythm City Casino. The educational form will educate people on how to prevent and report investment and insurance fraud. In 2021, AARP reports...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Unity Point Health Trinity in Bettendorf welcomed two “Zip Code Day” babies. On 5-27-22, the date matched the zip code for Bettendorf. According to Unity Point, about 2:30 a.m. parents Patrick Gosselin and Haley Tower welcomed baby Addilyn Gosselin. Just after 2 p.m. parents...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County’s outdoor weather sirens were not intentionally activated Wednesday about 10 a.m. to notify the public of severe weather or pending emergency, according to Scott County Emergency Management Agency in a media release. The cause for the sirens sounding has been identified and already...
