CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on sex offender registration violation charge arrested

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg woman has entered a guilty plea in connection with the death of her 7-year-old daughter. The woman, 30-year-old Hazel Ivy, is charged with first degree murder after her daughter was found stabbed to death in January of 2021. In a hearing held June 2, 2022, the court accepted her plea in exchange for a sentencing limit of 20 to 53 years. Ivy would serve 100-percent of any sentence the court imposed.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO