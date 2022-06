To allow for expansion of Pure Prairie Farms (PPF) in Charles City, the City will be vacating North Main Street directly in front of the chicken processing plant. Earlier this month, we reported that the closure would not happen this year, but that was not correct. We misinterpreted the comments of City Administrator Steve Diers from this appearance on KCHA on May 18th and we apologize for the error.

