A construction accident took the life of an Ottumwa man on Wednesday. According to a press release, on Wednesday, June 1, at around 5 p.m., members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and Mahaska Health Ambulance Service responded to medical call near the 3300 block of Highway 92. As first responders were en route, they learned that a construction worker had been pinned under a piece of equipment. Prior to law enforcement’s arrival, other workers were able to extricate the victim from the piece of equipment.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO