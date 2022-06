A north Iowa man is facing two counts of attempted murder after his arrest over the holiday weekend. Clear Lake Police took 43-year-old Chad Gustin of Clear Lake into custody on Monday for incidents on Saturday and Sunday. According to court records, Gustin is accused of attacking a woman in Clear Lake around 1 am Saturday in the 200 block of 7th Avenue South, choking the woman, punching her in the face, and threatening to kill her.

