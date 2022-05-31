ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre, AL

Mrs. Perry Ann Kitchens Cromer

By Marc Summers
 2 days ago

Mrs. Perry Ann Kitchens Cromer passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center with family and loved ones present. Perry Ann retired from the Cherokee Country Schools systems after teaching Special...

Mr. Terry Eldridge (REVISED)

Mr. Terry Eldridge age 64 of Gaylesville passed away Monday May 30th at Floyd Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2 PM Friday June 3rd at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Samuel Eldridge and Bro. Joe King officiating burial will follow in Needmore Cemetery. The family will receive friends...
GAYLESVILLE, AL
Obituary: Rev. Charles Dixon (Updated)

Rev. Charles Dixon, age 90, of Albertville passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at UAB Hospital. His funeral. service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Mt. Olive Bible Based Fellowship Church, 3838 Co Rd. 747 Cullman, Al 35058, with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. He...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Cherokee County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020: Lewis left a legacy as a basketball player, coach

NOTE: This is the fourth of five Q&A features on the Cherokee County Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees. The class was originally going to be inducted that year but was not because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest class of inductees will be formally honored at a banquet this Saturday at the Gadsden State-Cherokee Arena at 6 p.m. Today’s Hall of Fame focus features former Gaylesville, Spring Garden, Cherokee County and Piedmont boys basketball coach Tommy Lewis.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Cherokee County Woman Arrested in Rome

A Cherokee County woman was recently jailed in northwest Georgia, charged with a count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and Possession of THC Oil. Makala Nicole Cockerham, age 24 of Centre – was arrested at the 3rd Avenue Parking Deck in Rome after police state they found her to be in possession of a THC Vape Pen and less than an ounce of marijuana.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Centre, AL
Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
New York Man Drowns in Coosa River on Memorial Day

According to police, the body of a New York man was recovered from the Coosa River near the Southside Boat Docks, just after 4:00 Monday afternoon. The victim has been identified as 30 year old Shawn Jay Hathaway. Authorities say Hathway was with cousins in the new waterfront park and when they were preparing to leave Hathaway went back into the water and went under – failing to resurface. According to the County Corner the preliminary investigation points to the drowning being accidental. Rescue efforts reportedly began around 3:00pm.
SOUTHSIDE, AL
Locker room controversy at Life Time Fitness in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Transgender issues have been at the forefront for months now whether it's political ads or debate among lawmakers about new state laws. Now a petition is circulating calling on a national gym chain to change its bathroom policy when it comes to who can use which locker room.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Shooting investigation at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: Birmingham police said the shooting is being investigated as a suicide. Birmingham police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited at this time. Get updates on this developing story on WVTM 13 News and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Local man drowns on Smith Lake Monday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continues to assist multiple rescue efforts in the search and recovery of a local man.  According to the ALEA, the marine-related event occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, and has claimed the life of Frankie D. Cruce, 60, of Good Hope who drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat.  The incident occurred on Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats. ALEA is currently assisting Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office dive team has also been assisting in the search and recovery in their efforts.  “Due to search and rescue crews using side scan sonar equipment, we ask that all boaters avoid the area until further notice,” ALEA requested.  No further information is available at this time. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Down Syndrome Alabama Awards Scholarshipsto 5 Young Adults With Down Syndrome

Down Syndrome Alabama awarded five young adults with scholarships May 5 to go toward their post-secondary education. Among the recipients, Jackson Ray of Vinemont, Lindsay Davis of Mountain Brook and Grace Davis of Vestavia Hills are enrolled in the Eagles Program at Auburn University. Chandler Herrero of Birmingham is enrolled in CrossingPoints at the University of Alabama, and Hannah Baker of Trussville is enrolled in Mississippi State’s Access Program.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Bringing coworking space to Gadsden

Gadsden, AL – The City of Gadsden has approved another improvement at The Venue at Coosa Landing that will support local economic development efforts, entrepreneurship and innovation in Gadsden and Etowah County. “We’re excited to continue our development of the riverfront with an investment that will encourage the growth...
GADSDEN, AL
Woman arrested for Lee County murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County authorities released the name of the woman arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man during the Memorial Day weekend. Rachel Brown, 20, faces second-degree murder for the death of Kavon Usher, 21. The fatal shooting happened Saturday morning, May 28...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Update on Piedmont Woman Who Drove Commercial Truck into Mobile Home

A press release from the Piedmont Police Department was released Tuesday afternoon with an update to a story WEIS Radio brought you early Monday morning. On May 30th, Rhonda D Young, age 56 from Piedmont was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and two counts of Attempted Assault 1st after crashing her truck into the front of a mobile home.
PIEDMONT, AL
Deadly domestic situation in Trussville

David Carr from Midfield, AL is skill level 3 player in pool and yet recently Carr won the APA Wheelchair Championship in Las Vegas. Carr was paralyzed in a bizarre accident in July of 2016. While battling depression Carr found an outlet in shooting pool and he got hooked. This is his story to tell.
MIDFIELD, AL
Man charged with killing wife in Trussville shooting

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with killing his wife in the Echo Hills subdivision of Trussville Wednesday morning. According to the Trussville Police Department, officers received a call from a family member around 1:30 a.m. asking them to check on a possible domestic situation. When police arrived, they found […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

