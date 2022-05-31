Winning Powerball ticket sold in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player is $100,000 richer after buying a winning ticket in Hazle Township.

The winning ticket was bought at the Hazle Mini Mart on 1136 State Route 940 and won the Saturday drawing. The winning numbers were 2-39-50-61-66, and the red Powerball 15. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the ‘Powerplay’ ball.

Without the powerplay option the ticket would only be worth $50,000, but the multiplier doubled the win.

The Hazle Township Minimart will be awarded $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.

To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.