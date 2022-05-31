ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Luzerne County

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbWop_0fvprOoT00

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player is $100,000 richer after buying a winning ticket in Hazle Township.

The winning ticket was bought at the Hazle Mini Mart on 1136 State Route 940 and won the Saturday drawing. The winning numbers were 2-39-50-61-66, and the red Powerball 15. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the ‘Powerplay’ ball.

Strawberries linked to hep A sold in area stores

Without the powerplay option the ticket would only be worth $50,000, but the multiplier doubled the win.

The Hazle Township Minimart will be awarded $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.

To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
NewsRadio WILK

Two big winners from separate Pa. lottery games

One shopper at a Lackawanna County convenient store is the winner of the huge lottery jackpot. Lottery officials say a 20 dollar "Top Dollar" ticket was sold at the Convenient Food Mart in Carbondale and it is worth more than 1.9 million dollars. The winner is the largest Fast Play progressive top prize awarded. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Newswatch 16

Record lottery ticket sold in Lackawanna County

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The largest jackpot ever in one of the Pennsylvania lottery Fast Play games has been sold in Carbondale. Someone purchased the top-dollar ticket for $20 at the Convenient Food Mart on South Main street in the Pioneer City. That ticket is now worth more than $1.9...
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

Fast Play ticket wins someone $1.9M in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over the weekend one lucky Carbondale shopper wins big in a $20 Fast Play PA lottery game. The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced the award of its largest Fast Play progressive top prize worth $1,926,996 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Top Dollar game.  Officials say the Convenient Food Mart on 69 South Main Street in […]
abc27 News

PA Lottery ticket worth $66k sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County Treasure Hunt ticket winner will split a jackpot prize of $132,000 with a winner from Allegheny County. Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 9-12-16-19-25, and both winners will receive individual prizes of $66,000. The winning ticket in Lancaster was sold at the Turkey Hill on North Reading […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Hazle Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Lifestyle
NJ.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli

A second-prize, $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was purchased at a deli in Union County for Friday’s drawing. The lucky ticket was sold at Algarve Bakery & Deli on Long Avenue in Hillside, New Jersey Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was the only one in the country...
HILLSIDE, NJ
skooknews.com

Schuylkill Chamber Helps Shenandoah Pharmacy Celebrate Grand Opening

On Wednesday afternoon, the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and local dignitaries helped a new business celebrate it's grand opening. Pinky Patel and Kunal Patel officially opened the new Shenandoah Pharmacy inside the One Stop at 33 North Main Street in Shenandoah. The Patels privately own several pharmacies in the Schuylkill...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Could Pennsylvania see a suspension in gas tax holidays?

Gas prices are continuing to rise across the country. Here in Erie, prices are hovering around $4.79 per gallon and still increasing. However, some states are looking to relieve some of this pressure through the suspension of gas tax holidays. Here is more on if Pennsylvania should expect to see a similar solution. The State […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Winners#The Hazle Mini Mart#State Route 940#Palottery Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Newswatch 16

Staffing issues improving at Knoebels

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — With temperatures above 90 degrees in parts of Central Pennsylvania, Tuesday was one of the hottest days of the year. It was a good day to be at Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg. People were happy to cool off on and around the "Sklooosh." "I...
ELYSBURG, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania announces expanded food assistance eligibility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries. Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, have been raised from 150% of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Novembrino Splash Pad opens in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a perfect day for kids to get out and get wet and beat the heat at a local splash pad. Dozens of kids at the Novembrino Splash Pad in Scranton are ‘chilling out’ on a sunny hot day. The splash pad opened Sunday for the season and the […]
SCRANTON, PA
MyChesCo

Woman Passes Fake Money at Hobby Lobby in Exton

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of using counterfeit currency. Authorities state that on May 27, 2022, the female in released images passed several counterfeit bills at the Hobby Lobby located at 111 W. Lincoln Highway in Exton, Pennsylvania.
EXTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shots fired at shopping center in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. - An attempted homicide was reported at a shopping center in Luzerne County Wednesday night. Pennsylvania State Police say several shots were fired near the Walmart on Route 315 in Pittston. That's between Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. The road was closed a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday, as police...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man indicted on distribution of ‘high quality’ meth

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Javier Guzman, age 50, from Pottsville was indicted on May 17 for methamphetamine trafficking. US Attorney John C. Gurganus said the indictment charges Guzman with one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute high-quality methamphetamine on March 2 and March 10 in Schuylkill County. The […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy