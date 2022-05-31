Winning Powerball ticket sold in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player is $100,000 richer after buying a winning ticket in Hazle Township.
The winning ticket was bought at the Hazle Mini Mart on 1136 State Route 940 and won the Saturday drawing. The winning numbers were 2-39-50-61-66, and the red Powerball 15. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the ‘Powerplay’ ball.Strawberries linked to hep A sold in area stores
Without the powerplay option the ticket would only be worth $50,000, but the multiplier doubled the win.
The Hazle Township Minimart will be awarded $500 for selling the winning ticket.
Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.
To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 1