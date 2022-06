An Anchorage Assembly ordinance to give the Assembly ill-defined and unlimited powers to remove the mayor were the topic of a special meeting for the purpose of public testimony on Wednesday night. The room was hot, and the air conditioning seemed to have failed, and the public was even hotter about the presumption of powers by the Assembly to create a path that seemed obviously targeting Mayor Dave Bronson. Their patience wore thin as Assembly Chairwoman Suzanne LaFrance ordered them to stop clapping and ordered clappers removed from the room.

