Pro Skateboarder Leticia Bufoni Breaks Down Skateboarding in Movies & TV

Stranger Things 4 debuted last week, and reaction to the new A Nightmare on Elm Street-inspired episodes has been mixed. But everyone can agree on one thing: they’re quite long. The third and shortest of this batch of seven episodes clocks in at 63 minutes, which makes it an outlier. Most hover around the 75-minute mark while the seventh runs an hour and 38 minutes. That’s nothing compared to the announced running times for the season’s second volume to be released in July, which will consist of an episode that runs two-and-a-half hours. Unless you count Sense8’s 152-minute finale, which originally aired as a standalone movie, or Norway’s “Slow TV” phenomenon, (real-time, marathon broadcasts of train rides, knitting contests, and fishing outings that draw surprisingly robust ratings), that may make it the longest single television episode ever made.

