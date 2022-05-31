Data and Knowledge Is Power

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBill Speirs, finance business partner at Enable, speaks during Supply and Demand Chain Executive and...

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Navigating the 3PL vs 4PL Decision

Even before the pandemic, the global supply chain was proving the familiar adage that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. Under the weight of the pandemic, we saw the chain break in many areas. Shippers also began to further appreciate the need for the right logistics and transportation partners, as well as their strengths and weaknesses. In the case of third-party logistics and fourth-party logistics service providers (i.e., 3PLs and 4PLs), many shippers were left wondering if they were working with the right resources. With Mondor Intelligence projecting the global third-party logistics market will reach a value of over $1.75 trillion by 2026, reflecting an 8% growth rate for the period from 2021 to 2026, it is even more important to understand the state of the current logistics industry, how 3PLs and 4PLs differ, and the best route to take when selecting a logistics service provider.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Pros to Know: Why the Supply Chain Space is Exhilarating

Behind every great company is an even greater leader. And, the leaders receiving this year’s Pros to Know award aren’t the exception to the rule – they are the rule. Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Fulfillment Transparency Scale Can Be a Challenge

Reyaz Mohamed, VP of of solutions advisory at Blue Yonder, goes into why fulfillment data is so important but it can be difficult to scale this transparency through a website, an ad or marketplace during last SCN Summit from Supply and Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. SCN Summit: State...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Meeting Consumer Demands Through Micro-Fulfillment

With ecommerce sales increasing by from 2019 to 2020 and another 14.5% in 2021, the pandemic’s impact on shopping habits and retail trends has been tremendous. As ecommerce has evolved becoming more automated, expedited, and essential to daily lives, consumer demands have also rapidly shifted, resulting in the expectation of instant gratification as soon as an order is placed. However, over the last two years consumers have experienced more out-of-stocks and product unavailability than ever before.
Nature.com

AI-powered aptamer generation

Aptamers are expected to be next-generation drugs, but identifying candidate aptamers is a challenging task given the large search space. Now, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool called RaptGen is proposed for improving the successful identification of aptamer sequences. Aptamers are molecular biosensors that can 'sense' specific target molecules. These molecular...
TechRadar

HPE is building a rapid AI supercomputer powered by the world's largest CPU

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced it is building a powerful new AI supercomputer in collaboration with Cerebras Systems, maker of the world’s largest chip. The new system will be made up of a combination of HPE Superdome Flex servers and Cerebras CS-2 accelerators, which are powered by the monstrous Wafer-Scale Engine 2 (WSE-2) processor.
scitechdaily.com

New Artificial Enzyme Shows Potential for New Renewable Energy Source

New artificial enzyme breaks down tough, woody lignin. Research shows promise for developing a new renewable energy source. A new artificial enzyme has demonstrated it can chew through lignin, the tough polymer that helps woody plants maintain their structure. Lignin also stores tremendous potential for renewable energy and materials. Reporting...
Phys.org

Researchers working to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are using state-of-the-art methods to shed light on chemical separations needed to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies. Bastnäsite deposits in the United States are rich in rare-earth metals but must be mined and separated from unwanted minerals through...
The Associated Press

Harpak-ULMA Announces 3-A Certification of TFS Thermoforming Platforms

Harpak-ULMA announced it received 3-A Certification for three of its smart, connected thermoforming packaging platforms, the TFS500, 600, and 700 series. Food safety is a number one priority for producers and consumers alike. Safety is predicated on the sanitary design of both equipment and facilities. While procedural controls are a key aspect of food safety practices, sanitary machine design is a fundamental building block to ensure foods are produced and packaged free of biological contaminants.
Nature.com

Autonomous environment-adaptive microrobot swarm navigation enabled by deep learning-based real-time distribution planning

Navigating a large swarm of micro-/nanorobots is critical for potential targeted delivery/therapy applications owing to the limited volume/function of a single microrobot, and microrobot swarms with distribution reconfigurability can adapt to environments during navigation. However, current microrobot swarms lack the intelligent behaviour to autonomously adjust their distribution and motion according to environmental change. Such autonomous navigation is challenging, and requires real-time appropriate decision-making capability of the swarm for unknown and unstructured environments. Here, to tackle this issue, we propose a framework that defines different autonomy levels for environment-adaptive microrobot swarm navigation and designs corresponding system components for each level. To realize high autonomy levels, real-time autonomous distribution planning is a key capability for the swarm, regarding which we show that deep learning is an enabling approach that allows the microrobot swarm to learn optimal distributions in extensive unstructured environmental morphologies. For real-world demonstration, we study the reconfigurable magnetic nanoparticle swarm and experimentally demonstrate autonomous swarm navigation for targeted delivery and cargo transport in environments with channels or obstacles. This work could introduce computational intelligence to micro-/nanorobot swarms, enabling them to autonomously make appropriate decisions during navigation in unstructured environments.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Resilience Requires a Multifaceted Effort

With another round of COVID-19 lockdowns across China and tremendous disruption due to global conflict, industries must rethink their supply chain strategies to both overcome current challenges and ensure resilience in future. Moving forward, organizations that continue to rely on legacy systems will fall behind digital-native and digitally transformed organizations that have future-proofed their supply chain processes, and others will see the results of the supply chain investments made during the pandemic. From technology implementations to strategic partnerships, the year ahead is set to be a turning point for companies in establishing supply chain resilience in the long run.
MedicalXpress

A new open-access portal for human immunology data and tools

Researchers at the Allen Institute for Immunology have been busy. Since the division of the Allen Institute launched in late 2018, the 60-person team of immunologists, molecular and computational biologists, engineers and other staff have been setting up a new way of doing research to handle a massive trove of data that's now wending its way through experiments and analysis: long-term studies of how the immune system changes, responds or fails to respond in the course of a healthy human life or during immune-related diseases.
Reuters

Evonik to build $220 million U.S. production site for mRNA lipids

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik will build a U.S. production facility for lipids needed for mRNA therapies, winning considerable U.S. government backing for the $220 million investment. Evonik is among the suppliers of lipids, produced in Germany, which are needed for packaging the messenger RNA molecules in Pfizer-BioNTech’s...
thefastmode.com

BT, Ericsson Partner to Provide Commercial 5G Private Networks for the UK Market

BT and Ericsson on Tuesday announced a multi-million-pound new partnership to provide commercial 5G private networks for the UK market – the first agreement of its kind in the country. The two companies have signed a multi-year contract that will enable BT to sell next-generation mobile network technology products...
