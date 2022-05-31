Data and Knowledge Is Power

Even before the pandemic, the global supply chain was proving the familiar adage that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. Under the weight of the pandemic, we saw the chain break in many areas. Shippers also began to further appreciate the need for the right logistics and transportation partners, as well as their strengths and weaknesses. In the case of third-party logistics and fourth-party logistics service providers (i.e., 3PLs and 4PLs), many shippers were left wondering if they were working with the right resources. With Mondor Intelligence projecting the global third-party logistics market will reach a value of over $1.75 trillion by 2026, reflecting an 8% growth rate for the period from 2021 to 2026, it is even more important to understand the state of the current logistics industry, how 3PLs and 4PLs differ, and the best route to take when selecting a logistics service provider.

