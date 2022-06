There’s a deep divide in the effort to reduce climate change – and it’s in the kitchen. Beloved for its spark and sizzle, the gas stove is increasingly restricted in new residential and commercial building construction in more than 50 California cities and counties, according to the nonprofit SPUR, a consumer protection organization based in San Francisco. With escalating awareness of the environmental harm, some cities, like San Jose, Berkeley and Oakland, are banning new gas hookups altogether. Other cities, like Santa Cruz, only allow them in restaurants.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO