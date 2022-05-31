ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things Quincy Isaiah Can't Live Without

There are a few things Quincy Isaiah can't live without. From a replica 1980 Lakers championship ring from John C. Reilly and Jerry Buss to a Gucci backpack, these are Quincy's ten essentials. The first season of Winning Time: The Rise of the...

People

See the Elvis Movie Cast Side-By-Side Their Real-Life Counterpart

Elvis Movie Cast Side-By-Side Their Real-Life Counterpart. Between Austin Butler as the King of Rock 'n' Roll and Tom Hanks as the notorious Colonel Tom Parker, scroll through to see the actors cast in Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis and their uncanny resemblance to the real-life people they play.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lisa Marie Presley Reacts to “Spectacular” ‘Elvis’ Biopic: “It Breaks My Heart That My Son Isn’t Here to See it”

Lisa Marie Presley took to Twitter this weekend to continue reflecting on the loss of her son Benjamin Keough, who died nearly two years ago. Presley also shared her appreciation for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, which chronicles the life of her father, Elvis Presley — and the immense disappointment that her son will never get to see the film. Presley began by acknowledging that she hasn’t posted in quite some time because “there really isn’t much to say, as I’m and will forever be mourning the loss of my son.” Benjamin, the son of Presley and musician Danny Keough, died in July...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
GQMagazine

Tom Cruise’s Watch Will Be Accurate Until the Year 2100

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. It’s been a good week for Tom Cruise who, after a two-year delay, finally strutted the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. Fortunately the wait appears to have been worth it, with the film scoring a slew of improbably positive reviews and a five-minute standing ovation from Cannes’ notoriously fickle audience. Unlike other black-tie events, the dress code at Cannes historically offers more room for interpretation—like, say, a hot pink Louis Vuitton suit, or a Dan Flashes shirt and two watches. Unlike his squad of flyboy castmates, though, Cruise kept things rakish but conservative, capping off his red carpet tux with a tousled mane and a $120,000 haute complication from the world’s oldest watchmaker. Goose would be proud.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Stranger Things and the 150-minute Episode: A Short History Of Long Television

Stranger Things 4 debuted last week, and reaction to the new A Nightmare on Elm Street-inspired episodes has been mixed. But everyone can agree on one thing: they’re quite long. The third and shortest of this batch of seven episodes clocks in at 63 minutes, which makes it an outlier. Most hover around the 75-minute mark while the seventh runs an hour and 38 minutes. That’s nothing compared to the announced running times for the season’s second volume to be released in July, which will consist of an episode that runs two-and-a-half hours. Unless you count Sense8’s 152-minute finale, which originally aired as a standalone movie, or Norway’s “Slow TV” phenomenon, (real-time, marathon broadcasts of train rides, knitting contests, and fishing outings that draw surprisingly robust ratings), that may make it the longest single television episode ever made.
TV SERIES
GQMagazine

How I Watched Men Learn to Love Harry Styles

For ten years, I have been a fan of One Direction, and for ten years men have told me that I am not. I spent much of my twenties listening as men explained that I actually liked the idea of One Direction, as they insisted we talk about this “logically.” You can’t love One Direction, guys would tell me. Their music is not good. And, sure, “What Makes You Beautiful” is very stupid, and maybe actively bad for the culture, telling women they’re only beautiful if they’re also plagued by self-confidence issues. I liked it anyway. I loved to walk around Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York City (where the artists live) listening to One Direction. It made me feel transgressive and powerful, in the way I think tattoos used to make people feel.
BROOKLYN, NY
GQMagazine

Bad Bunny on Playing Marvel Superhero El Muerto: ‘This Role is Perfect’

Is anyone having a better year than Bad Bunny? On top of a head-turning appearance at the Met Gala and the action-packed trailer for his summer movie with Brad Pitt, Bullet Train, it was announced at CinemaCon in March that the artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio would star in Sony’s El Muerto in January 2024, making him the first Latinx superhero to lead a live-action Marvel film. Two months later, his critically acclaimed third album, Un Verano Sin Ti, would debut at the top of the Billboard charts—his second Billboard 200 number one—and set all kinds of chart records. On its third week, the album is still giving Harry Styles a run for his neon zebra jumpsuit on the Global Spotify Chart. Talk about deja tu huella.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

Mike Myers Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Mike Meyers breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'Wayne's World,' 'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,' 'Shrek,' 'So I Married an Axe Murderer' and 'The Pentaverete.' The Pentaverate is currently streaming on Netflix. Transcript. Ow. Ow, Jesus. Just a little comedy. [upbeat music]. Wayne's World. I...
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Chris Rock Could Host the Oscars Next Year

Every year, a tremendous amount of attention is paid to who will host the Academy Awards. Usually, that person (or group of people) winds up being passable, and within a few years it’s impossible to remember which show was Billy Crystal’s, or Whoopi Goldberg’s or Ellen DeGeneres’. But there’s one name generating a bit of buzz as a potential 2023 host who would make next year’s ceremony impossible to forget: Chris Rock.
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Seth Green’s Bored Ape NFT Got “Kidnapped,” Which Means Trouble for Seth Green's Bored Ape's New TV Show

Pilot season is rough for everyone, especially when you are Seth Green’s Bored Ape Yacht Club #8398, which was slated to star in a series the actor was developing—until #8398 was “kidnapped” in a phishing scheme that cost Green four of his NFTs, thus potentially jeopardizing his ability to deploy the Bored Ape character IP in the show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

A Monopoly Game Just Spoiled the Stranger Things Season 4 Finale

Who says that board games don’t have an impact on popular culture anymore? Certainly not Netflix, as the beleaguered streaming giant finds itself in the midst of yet another crisis following news that a Stranger Things Monopoly game has made details of the show’s upcoming fourth season public. Per The Hollywood Reporter, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, had a “total meltdown” when they were informed about what happened.
TV & VIDEOS
GQMagazine

Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady Are Watch Twins Now

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Sir Lewis Hamilton is off to an uncharacteristically slow start this F1 season, but his off-track style continues to dominate the field by miles. In addition to gracing the first-ever Miami Grand Prix some very big race weekend fits from the likes of Valentino, Fendi, and Lous Vuitton (along with a bust-down protest of Formula 1’s attempted crackdown on jewelry), Hamilton’s watch wardrobe remains on-point with a rotating selection of timepieces from IWC, the official timing sponsor of his Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team. While the brand’s signature pilot watch aesthetic was defined in the 1940s, it lends itself remarkably well to Hamilton’s signature matchy-matchy ensembles in 2022, whether he’s scooting around the paddock or chasing birdies in Miami Beach.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

A Delightful Chat With the Beignet Guy From Barry

There’s this running bit on Sunday night’s episode of Barry. At various points, each of the main characters finds themselves at a place called Beignets by Mitch, pouring their hearts out to the proprietor, a beanie-clad bro with a thick SoCal drawl and absolutely zero changes in facial expression. Sally (Sarah Goldberg) is wondering whether she should work with the fickle streaming service that pulled her show. NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) is dealing with relationship issues concerning his boyfriend and rival gangster Cristobal. And Barry (Bill Hader) is trying to figure out if it’s a bad idea to meet up with some old Army buddies.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Wheelhouse Entertainment Taps Pam Healey As President Of Spoke Studios

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Veteran unscripted producer and executive Pam Healey has been named president of Wheelhouse Entertainment’s flagship production company Spoke Studios. Based in Los Angeles, the former Shed Media and High Noon executive will lead all creative efforts and growth strategies for the prodco. Among Spoke’s marquee projects are four Netflix series – including Hype House and the upcoming Goldin Auctions with Executive Producer Peyton Manning, as well as multiple series for Hulu, More Power for History, starring Tim Allen, and a slate of more than a dozen new series and projects. Concurrently, Spoke Studios’ Will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘Did you know that?’ Austin Butler surprised to learn Elvis had a twin after taking on Baz Lurhmann film

Austin Butler said he had been surprised to learn that Elvis Presley had a twin after taking on the role of the legendary rock star for a new biopic.The actor, 30, said he had learned “a whole bunch of things” about the King of Rock n Roll, and promised that audiences would too.Butler stars alongside Tom Hanks in Elvis, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.Speaking at the London premiere about filming he told the PA news agency: “It was the time of my life, it really was, it was such a privilege.“I knew his work before and I had...
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

