10 Things Quincy Isaiah Can't Live Without

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. It’s been a good week for Tom Cruise who, after a two-year delay, finally strutted the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. Fortunately the wait appears to have been worth it, with the film scoring a slew of improbably positive reviews and a five-minute standing ovation from Cannes’ notoriously fickle audience. Unlike other black-tie events, the dress code at Cannes historically offers more room for interpretation—like, say, a hot pink Louis Vuitton suit, or a Dan Flashes shirt and two watches. Unlike his squad of flyboy castmates, though, Cruise kept things rakish but conservative, capping off his red carpet tux with a tousled mane and a $120,000 haute complication from the world’s oldest watchmaker. Goose would be proud.
