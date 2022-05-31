ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

54 year old stabbed in the back twice over the weekend

By Liz Ryan
kelo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A stabbing in a house on N Chicago Ave ended with cops...

kelo.com

