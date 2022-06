TULSA, Okla. (KWGS) — Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist is calling for a task force to research mass shootings in the wake of the Uvalde massacre. In a series of tweets, Gist says Governor Stitt and Secretary Walters should form a statewide task force in June to research mass shootings and to pass legislation before the start of the next school year to protect students in the classroom.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO