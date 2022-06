SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred on May 22 in the 4900 block of Jewella Avenue. Officers responded to the scene Sunday and found a 17-year-old female suffering from a gunshot injury. They say she didn’t appear to be the intended target of the shooting. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO