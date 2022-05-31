We all mistakes. And when it comes to taking proper care of an iPhone, it isn’t unheard of to make the kind of errors that can drastically impact the way your phone operates. Sounds like an expensive mistake, doesn’t it? Considering the amount of money you spent on your device, it makes sense that you’d want to protect it and avoid costly mistakes. Whether you suspect your charging habits could use an upgrade or you think you’ve got charging under control but are still experiencing battery setbacks, it helps to know how tech experts themselves are caring for their phones. This one iPhone mistake is ruining your phone, according to tech experts — but it’s easy to remedy.

Neglecting Basic Care

Believe it or not, the number one mistake many iPhone users are making isn’t one simple mistake — it’s a collection of errors that are rooted in neglecting taking proper care of your device.

“The most common mistake that people make with their iPhones is dropping them in water or forgetting to plug them in after a long day of use,” says Michael Jan Baldicana, SEO and Technical Content Specialist with Dream Chasers. “If you notice your iPhone beginning to turn off and not charging, you should try a hard reset by holding down the Home button and the Volume Up button for about 10 seconds until a ‘Slide to power off’ message appears on the screen. If it does not work, you should contact Apple support.”

Another mistake that Baldicana says people make is dropping your iPhone on the ground, which can cause damage to the device and it is also very dangerous. “The reason why people make this mistake is because they think that their phone will be fine if they drop it on a soft surface like a bed or a couch,” Baldicana says. “But when you drop your iPhone, you are risking its health as well as its appearance.”

Waiting For Your Phone To Hit 100% Or 0% Before Charging It

A list of iPhone mistakes wouldn’t be complete without mentioning charging issues, which are incredible common. One of the biggest charging mistakes that people make is taking an extreme approach and waiting until the last possible second to power up their device. “As with various things in life, extreme isn’t the right way to go while charging your iPhone, and doing so will reduce the iPhone’s life,” says Tech Expert Stella Cooper, CEO at PaydayLoansUK.

The ideal iPhone battery level must be around 50% as much as possible, Cooper says. “Therefore, you must avoid changing it too long, leaving it charging overnight, and never leave it depleted for too long,” Cooper says.

The best way to solve this potential problem is by providing your phone with occasional charging sessions throughout the day, rather than waiting until nighttime to leave it on the charger overnight. A little bit of caution and a few good tips can make all the difference when it comes to prolonging the life of your iPhone.