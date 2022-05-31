ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Concert 7 for the MO State Fair Announced

By News Desk
 2 days ago

Aug. 11 – Trace Adkins with Lonestar. Missouri State Fair has one more show for Aug. 19 is still to be announced. Tickets to all State Fair Grandstand concerts will...

Another Act Added To The Missouri State Fair Lineup

(Sedalia) KC and the Sunshine Band is the latest act to be announced to Missouri State Fair Grandstand Stage. The Grammy Award-winning group has been part of the music world for more than 40 years. Tuesday’s announcement is a double-bill with the fair also announcing a show by The Four...
SEDALIA, MO
See A $5.00 Kids Movie This Summer in Missouri

It's summertime and the kids are out of school. And B&B Theatres wants to help you keep your kids from being bored with their summer kids series at the Galaxy Cinemas in Sedalia, and other B&B Theatres throughout Missouri. When I was a kid the movie theater chain in my...
SEDALIA, MO
Month: June 2022

The Yellow Rosebud Cemetery Project at the AC Cemetery needs volunteers Monday, June 6 at 9:00 am, or a rain date Tuesday, June 7 at 9:00 a.m. to pick up the rosebuds. Contact: Kathy Gengler, 660-492-7065, Pam Bartz, 417-321-4177, Donald Yoss, 660-492-7218 or City Hall, 476-2631. Appleton City Pool is...
APPLETON CITY, MO
The Little Apple

APPLETON CITY, MO
Nevada Griffons Schedule of Activities

June 1-5 Wednesday, June 1st – Home Game vs. Sedalia, 7 pm. Free shirts to the first 50 attendees (limited sizes available). Sunday, June 5th – Home Game vs. St. Joseph, 7 pm – Fan Appreciation/Church Night – Free Admission to all attendees, Church with the largest attendance will receive $75 donation for their Youth Group, Door Prize Drawings every inning.
NEVADA, MO
Pictures: Large hail falling across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings roll across eastern Kansas, many KSN viewers are sharing their photos, mainly of hail. Below are reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team: 9:02 p.m. Latimer – Morris County: Quarter-sized hail 2 WSW of Downtown Wichita: Report of 2.25″ hail Hesston: […]
WICHITA, KS
Raymore BBQ joint nominated for Best Burnt Ends in Kansas City

The Jiggy Pig has been nominated for Best Burnt Ends and Best Food Truck in Kansas City magazine’s Best of KC poll. Raymore residents should be familiar with The Jiggy Pig. Although it is a food truck, the barbecue joint serves primarily Raymore and surrounding areas in Cass County.
RAYMORE, MO
State of Missouri Auctioning Historic Stones

The State of Missouri is offering citizens the a chance to own a one-of-a-kind piece of our state history, as the salvaged stone from the recent State Capitol Exterior Stone Repair project will be put up for auction on this Friday, June 3rd . The salvaged Burlington Limestone from the...
MISSOURI STATE
Obituary & Services: Stephen Biggerstaff

Stephen Biggerstaff, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence. Stephen was born the son of Donald A. and Barbara (Hart) Biggerstaff on October 22, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1972 Wheeling High School graduate, and a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. Stephen worked for the Donaldson Company for 32 years. He was also a DJ for KCHI for several years where he played “Today’s news and yesterday’s music.” After he retired, he was a special assignments team member for the Kansas City Royals. Stephen was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #710 and he was a friend of Bill who was an active sponsor. He enjoyed all things sports and was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(Sedalia, MO) -- A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says officers responded to a call Sunday night about a man with a gun when 22-year-old Masen Moore tried to run away. Authorities say they attempted to make contact with him before he fired shots at police and an officer returned fire, striking Moore. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. No one else was injured in the shooting. Moore was reportedly wanted for a felony parole violation and other warrants.
SEDALIA, MO
Busy holiday weekend for businesses at Lake of the Ozarks

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) To celebrate the holiday weekend and to officially kick off the summer season many people traveled to the Lake of the Ozarks. The lake was one of the few areas that had the least COVID-19 restrictions last year which had sales booming. But, two businesses at the lake had different experiences this year compared to last year when it comes to business.
COLUMBIA, MO
A State Park In Missouri Is In Running For The Best In Camping

I have an extended family member who likes to take a ride in his RV. If he could ever keep his RV running, he would love to travel the Show Me State. There a quite a lot of State Parks with some beautiful scenery and have great places to camp, and sleep in your RV. One of those State Parks in Johnson Shut-In State Park and it is in the running for the best State Park.
SEDALIA, MO
SHARK SIGHTINGS IN ADRIAN

Adrian residents might notice a new face in local storefronts this summer. The official mascot of the Adrian Community Library’s summer reading program, Booky, will start making appearances at area businesses from June 1st through August 17th. Every Wednesday, the librarians will post a clue to our Facebook page...
ADRIAN, MO
Frederick “Fred” Earnest Shelton, age 83 of Amoret

Funeral services for Frederick E. Shelton of Amoret, Missouri will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) Butler, Missouri. Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 at the Schowengerdt Chapel. Interment in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Adrian, Missouri. Contributions to Amsterdam Baptist Church. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
AMORET, MO
3 Secret Amenities of Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium is one of the oldest and most famous stadiums in the game, drawing baseball fans from all over the world. Most people know to arrive early for tailgating and check out the iconic fountains, but there’s a lot more going on at the K, including some things even loyal Royals fans won’t know about.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bear seen running next to truck near Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Phelps County Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department posted a video of a bear running next to a truck on their Facebook page. The caption of the post read, “Today, Phelps County Deputies were on bear patrol in the Newburg area.” Missouri’s black bear population is […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO

