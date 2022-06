A call was received May 30 regarding a middle school student posting a concerning picture on social media. Officers spoke to the parents of the 14-year-old boy and learned that they were aware that he had taken a picture of himself holding a gun. They said they learned about it at the time of the incident in March and that the boy took the gun from a safe after discovering the combination. They advised that the combination to the safe has been changed and they have taken further precautions to secure the gun.

MAYFIELD, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO