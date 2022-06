A Stafford County, Virginia, judge has denied bond for a man accused of abducting a 9-year-old girl who got off a school bus in late January. Steven Randall Williams, 35, is charged with one count of abduction. According to prosecutors, after asking the girl for directions, Williams grabbed and carried her to the passenger seat of his Buick Regal — when he went around the car to get in the driver’s side, the girl opened the door and ran home.

