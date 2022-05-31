ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Nottingham Forest: City turns out to celebrate Premier League promotion

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNottingham Forest parade a trophy to the Market Square for the first...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'has turned his attention to signing Christian Eriksen on a free transfer' as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong... with the Dutchman 'impressed by the Dane's desire' after he trained with Ajax this year

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is interested in signing Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer. Eriksen's short-term contract at Brentford expires at the end of this month and ten Hag is eager to bolster his squad. The Dutchman could make as many as six major signings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy feared another Hillsborough after the violent crush outside last week's Champions League final and admits he was 'really, really afraid'

Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy said he feared another tragedy like Hillsborough after getting caught up in the crush outside the Stade de France at last Saturday’s Champions League final. Kennedy admitted to being ‘really, really afraid’ before he was helped over a security fence by fellow supporters to escape...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy