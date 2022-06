The Willow Springs Thomas F Benyou Memorial Day three person scramble was played Monday with teams from all over the area. Winning the Championship Flight with a 61 Devin Osborn-Bryce Duddridge and Steve Coatney, Second place went to Cole Johnson- Ben Knight and Tyler Newton with a 62 and third with a 63 went to Carl & Bev Hicks and JD Cox. A-flight had three 68s shot and first went to Jerry Gibbons and Wendy Willard and June Swanson second went to Bailey-Dalton and Mike and Third place went to Troy – Bradley and Justin.

WILLOW SPRINGS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO