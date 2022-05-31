ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Great Father’s Day Gifts for the Nike Dad

Dads are notoriously hard to shop for. Whether the fella in question is your hubby or your biological father, more often than not, Father’s Day can leave you scratching your head for how to celebrate the dad in your life. It could be that he already has everything, or worse, that...

www.insidehook.com

sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Pre-Day Returns In A Clean “Black/Gum” Look

The Nike Air Max Pre-Day may not be the most technologically-advanced footwear proposition from the Swoosh, but that hasn’t stopped the Oregon-based company from offering it in refreshing styles. Recently, the stripped-down model appeared in a simple “Black” and “Gum” color combination. Similar to other Nike Sportswear options prepped...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Planning Another Take On A “6 Rings” Hybrid Sneaker

Out of Jordan Brand’s entire line-up, none can ever match up to the silhouette’s MJ himself wore, as they effectively symbolize a piece of history. Every subsequent Retro further passes down the legacy, all the while further celebrating icons like the Air Jordan 11 “Concord” and Air Jordan 1 “Bred” as well as the lore behind them.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 “Blood Orange” Is Ready For Summer

Over the last few months, the Nike Sportswear team has unveiled several of its propositions in fruit-related ensembles. The latest?: A Nike Air Max 90 inspired by the blood orange. Akin to other summertime offerings from the Swoosh, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in a predominantly “colorless” look across its leather,...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Kids Air Jordan 12 Is Decorated With Emojis

We can already anticipate the heart-eye emojis that will be thrown at this upcoming Air Jordan 12 for kids. Set to release in June, this kids-exclusive release seens an upper in an attractive white and university blue mix, harkening back to the original color DNA of Air Jordans with a Lemon Venom twist. However, there’s more to these Jordan 12s beyond the colorway, as detailed by the pattern on the interior.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 3 Winterized Gets Equipped With a Black and Gold Palette

When Fall and Winter seasons peak through and you’re naturally forced to deal with more rain, sleet and snow, it’s imperative to have a pair of sneakers on deck that can keep you cozy and effectively combat harsher weather conditions. During this time of the year, Jordan Brand will often supply various retro silhouettes with more seasonal-inspired upgrades and this year we’re going to see this Air Jordan 3 Winterized be brought to life.
Footwear News

Shaquille O’ Neal’s Credit Card Got Declined at Walmart for the ‘Biggest Purchase in Walmart History’

Click here to read the full article. Shaquille O’Neal may be worth $400 million, but he’s not above dropping some major dollars at Walmart. That is if his credit card doesn’t get declined. A 2018 clip of Shaq recounting the story of an ill-fated Walmart shopping spree recently went viral yet again after “The Late Late Show” reposted the hilarious talk show moment on Instagram. In the clip — which is from an April 13, 2018 appearance on the show — Shaq recounts the story of his $70,000 Walmart shopping spree to host James Corden and guest Victoria Beckham, which he...
NBA
Complex

All the Shoes on Display at Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 Exhibition

As we learned on Tuesday, Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 collaboration that was orchestrated by the late Virgil Abloh will be on full display at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn this week. The space, known as the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition, will be open to the public starting tomorrow, May 21 through May 31 and will showcase all 47 iterations of the French luxury fashion house’s collaborative Air Force 1s.
BROOKLYN, NY
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 36 Low Appears In A Simple “Infrared” Colorway

The Jumpman is showing a renewed interest in the Air Jordan 36 Low, as two limited, collaborative make-ups were revealed this past week alone. And now, additional GRs are starting to surface as well, this pair repurposing the previously-seen “Infrared” colorway. Save for its height, this pair is...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”

First rumored in late February 2021, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” finally releases in full family-sizing on Wednesday, May 11th. While not an original style of Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design contribution to the Air Jordan series, the two-tone retro marked a pivotal point in Michael Jordan’s eponymous brand. Launched in the year 2000, the “Midnight Navy” colorway served as a deviation from the Chicago Bulls-inspired arrangements that had become synonymous with the most successful pairs of #23’s footwear roster. The straightforward Jordan 6 was initially intended to return during 2021’s holiday season, but global logistical delays pushed a first-ever reissue to the first-half of 2022. The titular hue lands most prominently across the midsole, though it also animates the tongue, sportscar-informed spoiler at the heel and the Jumpman logo right underneath it. Underfoot, traction zones indulge in icy blue finishes to help combat the yellowing that plagued the brand’s first go-around with the colorway.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Expected to Release in 2023

Jordan Brand will collaborate with Nike SB on an Air Jordan 4 that’s scheduled to release in March 2023, a sneaker industry source tells Complex. News of the collaboration was first reported by Nice Kicks on Monday. No photos of the upcoming project have leaked, and the image shown...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Here's an In-Depth Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Friends & Family" PE Sample

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Marie gave everyone a glimpse at the player exclusive Air Jordan 1 “Friends & Family” pair that was gifted to all Jordan Brand athletes. English Sole just graced us with a closer look at a sample edition that boasts of an ever-changing color outfit giving off a full top-to-bottom chameleon vibe.
APPAREL
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Gold Accessories And Shades Of Brown Come Together On This Nike Dunk Low

Since 1985, the Nike Dunk Low has done a lot. Away from its cheeky makeovers courtesy of Nike SB, Peter Moore’s made-for-basketball design has explored non-standard arrangements on its own. The latest?: An accessorized style covered in shades of brown. Far from the first Nike Sportswear proposition to get...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The 5 Best Nike Shoe Deals to Shop This Memorial Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Memorial Day is almost here, and every year, it never fails to be one of the best shopping weekends for consumers across the nation. It’s the weekend where you can score some of the best deals of the entire year — and across multiple categories, too. Whether you’re looking for the best spa gift sets or a baby shower gift for the expectant moms in your life, you’re sure to find a...
SHOPPING
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Starfish" Gets New Rumored Release Date

Every single year, the sneaker world is given an impressive number of Air Jordan 1 colorways. This makes a whole lot of sense when you consider how the Jordan 1 is one of the best shoes of all time. It is a silhouette that will forever be timeless, and fans cannot get enough of it. The Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz is always giving us teasers, and recently they provided another for the "Starfish" colorway.
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Watercolor Sneakers perfect for the minimalist sneakerheads

Designing a sneaker appears to be easy, but it’s not. It involves several processes and numerous people, especially if the new pair is from a top fashion or sports brand. In addition, design can take a lot of time as many things must be considered in the creative process.
APPAREL
