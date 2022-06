ORLANDO, Fla. — The signs litter our coast: evacuation route. But do you know if you’re on the list that might need to go?. With so many new residents, and so long since a true threat, Central Florida is just plain out of practice. Thankfully though, there are people like Jim Judge, Emergency Manager for Volusia County, who makes sure everyone knows what to do and when.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO