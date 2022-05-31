Calling 911

Gladys Geneva Petersen, age 89 of Neenah and formerly Waupaca and Lake Tomahawk, WI passed away Thursday May 26, 2022. Gladys was born December 5, 1932 in Manawa, the daughter of Lawrence and Martha Kolosso. She married Irving Petersen on June 20, 1953 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Manawa. Gladys loved travel and saw the world, touring China and Israel when they weren’t typical destinations. Her trip of a lifetime was to French Polynesia, Fiji, and Australia. She was a talented quilter, needlecrafter, and seamstress and a voracious reader. After Irving’s retirement they moved to Lake Tomahawk, WI area and spent winters in Texas before returning to live fulltime in Waupaca in 1997. Most recently she lived in Neenah at Island Shores Senior Living. Gladys was an active volunteer with many charitable groups.

WAUPACA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO