Calling 911

waupacanow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article• May 23 – A Waupaca man on Pine Lane reported that his dog dishes were missing and other things had been stolen in the past. • May 23 – A Waupaca man on Rieben Road reported that vehicles from a nearby bar leave by squealing their tires and driving off...

waupacanow.com

waupacanow.com

Suprise Stecker, June M.

June M. Suprise Stecker, age 92, of Waupaca, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022. at ThedaCare Medical Center of Waupaca. She was born in Clintonville on June 5, 1929 to Ben and Elona (Brieske) Rouse. She was united in marriage to Frank Suprise, Jr. and they were blessed with seven...
WAUPACA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted for select buildings in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department has given an update on the situation near John St. and Coolidge St. Officers report the shelter in place order is lifted. They go on to explain the situation is resolved. Local 5 called the department and they were unable to...
NEENAH, WI
WausauPilot

Structure fire reported in Weston

Fire crews responded Thursday to a report of a structure fire in Weston with visible smoke coming from the building. Emergency scanner reports indicate the blaze is on Daley Avenue, an address near Jelinek Avenue and the D.C. Everest Junior High School. The first call came in at about 7:35...
WausauPilot

Wausau shooting report that led to lockdowns unfounded, police say

A report of an active shooter Wednesday morning on Wausau’s west side that forced several businesses to go into lockdown was unfounded, Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said. Police were called at about 8:20 a.m. to an address on South Second Avenue for a report of a shooting and a person with a gun. Witnesses reported a large police response as officers staged in a perimeter around the home and several businesses were forced to lock their doors, some with patrons inside, for more than an hour.
seehafernews.com

Crash in Plymouth Injures One

A young woman was badly hurt in a single-car crash in the town of Plymouth late last week. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s officials say the accident happened just after noon on Friday on County Road J east of State Highway 57. The 24-year-old woman was the only occupant of the...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Police: Prisoner dies during Hwy. 441 transport

A 43-year-old Appleton woman being transported by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department died after she ‘exited’ a moving vehicle on a highway near Menasha, according to sheriff’s officials. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw a minivan traveling in the left lane of Hwy. 441...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Petersen, Gladys Geneva

Gladys Geneva Petersen, age 89 of Neenah and formerly Waupaca and Lake Tomahawk, WI passed away Thursday May 26, 2022. Gladys was born December 5, 1932 in Manawa, the daughter of Lawrence and Martha Kolosso. She married Irving Petersen on June 20, 1953 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Manawa. Gladys loved travel and saw the world, touring China and Israel when they weren’t typical destinations. Her trip of a lifetime was to French Polynesia, Fiji, and Australia. She was a talented quilter, needlecrafter, and seamstress and a voracious reader. After Irving’s retirement they moved to Lake Tomahawk, WI area and spent winters in Texas before returning to live fulltime in Waupaca in 1997. Most recently she lived in Neenah at Island Shores Senior Living. Gladys was an active volunteer with many charitable groups.
WAUPACA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie Co. Sheriff: Appleton woman exits moving vehicle, dies at hospital

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was transporting an Appleton woman when she reportedly got out of the moving vehicle. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, on May 30 around 5:30 p.m., deputies were transporting a 43-year-old Appleton woman. The woman reportedly got out of the vehicle while it was moving on STH 441.
APPLETON, WI
waupacanow.com

Main Street gets inked

“Normally I would be pouring concrete but I volunteered to do this today. I thought it would be fun,” said Elijah Record, a journeyman concrete worker from Winona, Minnesota. Record is employed by Chippewa Concrete based out of Chippewa Falls. They were the primary contractors for doing the concrete...
WAUPACA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin woman jumps from squad, dies from injuries

FOX CROSSING, Wis. - Authorities say a 43-year-old Wisconsin woman died when she jumped out of a squad car while it traveling through a town in eastern Wisconsin. The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was driving the vehicle through Fox Crossing, a town in Winnebego County, about 5:30 p.m. Monday when the incident occurred.
winonaradio.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Fire Near Fremont

FREEMONT TWP., Minn. (KWNO)-Five area fire agencies responded to a blaze that broke out near Fremont Wednesday. The fire happened on 29,000 block of County Rd. 29. The Winona County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported but several sheds were damaged by the flames. Lewiston fire led the...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Garbage truck rolls over in Highway 19 crash involving dump truck

WINDSOR, Wis. — Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 19 involving a garbage truck and a dump truck, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 9:05 a.m. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said a dump truck and garbage truck were involved. An initial report...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 arrested in weekend shooting

One person is in custody in connection with a weekend shooting that left a man injured in Wood County, police said. Wood County Sheriff’s investigators responded just after 7 a.m. Monday to Marshfield Medical Center for a report of a man with a gunshot wound being treated at the hospital. From there, the investigation led to a home on Half Mile Drive.
wtaq.com

The Girl in the Front Seat: a 40-Year-Long Mystery Solved

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Pecan Street Apartment complex is like many others in Green Bay. Other than the yellow siding, it’s unremarkable, slotted among so many other residential developments that it can be hard to tell them apart. However, something happened at this one. Something horrible.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

One arrest made in Oshkosh murder

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- One person is dead and another in custody following a shooting. Police were called to the 300 block of Oxford Avenue just before 6 p.m. Monday for a report of a person who'd been shot. The person was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

37-year-old Green Bay woman accused of injuring, bloodying 85-year-old ex-husband

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman could be facing over ten years in prison after an alleged incident where she beat up her 85-year-old ex-husband. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on May 29 around 10:30 p.m., a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the 2500 block of Hillside Heights Drive for a reported disturbance. A man was reportedly bleeding from his leg and face.
GREEN BAY, WI

