ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Buoyant Unilever helps save FTSE from global falls

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HuZSY_0fvpnX5G00
Financial News

The FTSE 100 was bookended by two companies posting unusually big movements in opposite directions as it managed to eke out its fifth straight session in the green.

The index managed modest growth as the heft of Unilever, its best performer on Tuesday, managed to outweigh a plunge by retailer B&M.

By the end of the day the FTSE was up 7.6 points, or 0.1%, hitting 7,607.66.

Unilever’s big push upwards – shares rose 9.4% – was an unmistakable welcome for Nelson Peltz, an activist investor appointed to the consumer giant’s board on Tuesday.

Rumours of Peltz taking a stake in the firm have been swirling for months. The stake was confirmed at 1.5%, making his group one of Unilever’s biggest shareholders.

After yesterday’s tepid start to the week, European markets look set to finish a positive month on a weak note after another record high in EU CPI

The share price seems to have moved whenever Peltz’s name was mentioned in recent months. He is widely credited with helping to turn around Unilever rival Procter & Gamble over recent years.

Unilever’s massive heft, it is one of the biggest companies on the FTSE, certainly helped to lift the market, but strong showing from the natural resources sector did not harm.

For Shell and BP the 1.6% rise in the price of a barrel of oil was a boon. Brent crude cost 123.66 dollars shortly before European markets closed.

But on the continent and in the US the oil price did not help them avoid a dip. By the end of the day the German Dax index had dropped 1.3% while Paris’s Cac 40 was 1.4% lower.

In New York, too, markets were lower. The S&P 500 was down 1.1% when the lights went out all over Europe and the Dow Jones had lost 1.2%.

“After yesterday’s tepid start to the week, European markets look set to finish a positive month on a weak note after another record high in EU CPI (Consumer Prices Index inflation) which saw prices rise more than expected in May to 8.1%,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“This, combined with further upside pressure in oil prices has served as a dead weight on European markets today, with the FTSE 100 outperforming.

“Hawkish comments from Fed governor Christopher Waller yesterday also weighed on sentiment, pushing US yields sharply higher, putting him at odds with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic who suggested it might be worth looking at a pause in hiking rates in September.”

On currency markets the pound could buy 1.2601 dollars, a rise of 0.01%, or 1.1753 euros, down 0.08%.

B&M shareholders were left hurting on Tuesday as the business reported an unwelcome dip in sales.

Although a slowdown is to be expected as the UK came out of lockdown – B&M was an essential retailer – the latest figures show sales were more than 13% lower in the last eight weeks than a year ago.

“Management went on to warn that trading patterns were likely to remain unpredictable, which could see consumers prioritising spending away from higher margin products which is likely to see a dilution in margins more broadly,” said Mr Hewson.

Shares cratered after the announcement, and ended down over 15%.

The company also announced that it had promoted finance boss Alex Russo to chief executive after long-term boss Simon Arora announced his departure.

He has worked for Asda, Tesco and B&Q owner Kingfisher in the past.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Unilever, up 329.5p to 3,825p, Airtel Africa, up 2.8p to 154.6p, BT, up 3.3p to 187.25p, Harbour Energy, up 5.3p to 384.2p, and British American Tobacco, up 46p to 3,502p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were B&M, down 69.0p to 389.7p, Royal Mail, down 18.3p to 310.6p, IAG, down 7.4p to 127.64p, Fresnillo, down 35.0p to 774.2p, and Persimmon, down 77.0p to 2,177p.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school

The first two of 19 children murdered inside their Texas classrooms have been remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, directly across from Robb Elementary School where the children – plus two teachers – were shot to death last Tuesday by a lone teenage gunman.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

British midcaps fall amid inflation concerns, Unilever lifts FTSE 100

May 31 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 250 index fell on Tuesday and marked a second straight month of losses on concerns a worsening cost-of-living crisis would hurt economic growth, while shares of airlines fell as oil prices climbed. The domestically focussed midcap index (.FTMC) closed 0.6% lower. Airlines such as...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Peltz
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures climb on lower oil prices; private jobs report in focus

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as a pullback in oil prices lifted investor sentiment in the run-up to a private payrolls report that could provide a clearer picture of the labor market.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: American Eagle Outfitters, Unilever, Nio and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Marathon Oil, Diamondback Energy — Energy stocks rose along with oil prices after an agreement from European Union leaders to ban most crude imports from Russia stoked inflation fears. However, they pulled back later in the day on a news report that OPEC was considering suspending Russia from an oil-production deal. Shares of Marathon Oil gained 1.2%. Shares of Diamondback Energy declined 0.4%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unilever#Consumer Prices#European Union#Ftse#B M#Eu#Procter Gamble#Shell#Bp
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow falls 176 points; U.S. markets start June with declines

June 1 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks fell to start trading for the month of June on Wednesday as investors expressed concern about the state of the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 176.89 points, or 0.54%, the S&P 500 fell 0.75% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.75%.
STOCKS
newschain

Jubilee balcony line-ups reveal key players on the royal stage

The royal family’s Jubilee appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony have long offered a fascinating insight into the shape and future of the monarchy. From the Queen’s Silver Jubilee to this year’s Platinum Jubilee, these line-ups send a striking message about the primary players on the royal stage.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
ETF Focus

Best Performing Dividend ETFs For April 2022

When you compare it to the 9% loss for the S&P 500 (SPY) or the 13% decline for the Nasdaq 100, dividend ETFs actually did really well in April. Two of the largest dividend ETFs out there, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), lost just 5% and 4%, respectively. With the markets turning south, investors pivoted back into more defensive investments and that meant dividend ETFs found a great deal of renewed interest for the first time in a while.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Stocks Slip, Bond Yields Rise On Inflation Worries

Global stocks fell and bond yields rose on Wednesday, while the dollar strengthened, as investors fretted over soaring inflation and the impact on global growth from looming interest rate rises. Europe's STOXX 600 index turned negative in morning trading, giving up early gains of 0.3%. British stocks fell 0.2%. To...
STOCKS
newschain

Consultation to review ‘overbearing EU rules’ on imperial measurements

The Government has confirmed that a consultation which could pave the way for greater use of imperial measurements in post-Brexit Britain will be launched on Friday. Plans to review “overbearing EU rules” will restore “common sense” to the statute book, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).
ECONOMY
newschain

Close eye kept on Queen during busy Jubilee commitments

Royal aides will be keeping a close eye on the Queen to make sure she does not overdo it during the Jubilee weekend. The monarch has faced ongoing “episodic mobility problems”, stretching back to last autumn, and now uses a walking stick. Her royal physicians are also likely...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy