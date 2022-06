Darwin A. Willey, age 71, of Zanesville, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born April 5, 1951, in Noble County, son of the late Clinton Wayne and Sarah Mae Nichelson Willey. Darwin was a graduate of Caldwell High School and Zane State College, where he earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration. He was employed by the Benatty Corporation as an oil field supervisor and by Belden and Blake as a field supervisor. He was also employed for a time at Stoney’s RV and The Daily Jeffersonian as a delivery man, both in Cambridge. He was a member of the Ohio National Guard based in Caldwell. Darwin enjoyed going to local youth sporting events where he loved watching his children and grandchildren and was known as everybody’s dad. He loved being around people, sharing his incredible sense of humor and being a jokester. He loved his beloved companion dog, Manny.

