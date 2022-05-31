Bay Bridge reopened after being backed up by multiple car collision
SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – A collision on the eastbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge just before 8:30 a.m. involved 7-8 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.
All lanes were blocked as of 8:38 a.m., according to the CHP, but by 8:43 a.m. the No. 3 and 4 lanes had reopened. By 10:06 a.m. all lanes had been reopened.
AC Transit tweeted that transbay riders would be experiencing delays due to the collision, which occurred near the Treasure Island offramp on the lower deck.
