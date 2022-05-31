ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Bay Bridge reopened after being backed up by multiple car collision

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cTSX_0fvpmmTu00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – A collision on the eastbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge just before 8:30 a.m. involved 7-8 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes were blocked as of 8:38 a.m., according to the CHP, but by 8:43 a.m. the No. 3 and 4 lanes had reopened. By 10:06 a.m. all lanes had been reopened.

AC Transit tweeted that transbay riders would be experiencing delays due to the collision, which occurred near the Treasure Island offramp on the lower deck.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

Related
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, 1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in San Leandro (San Leandro, CA)

Woman dead, 1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in San Leandro (San Leandro, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday afternoon, a woman lost her life while another person suffered injuries following a crash between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer in San Leandro. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at 4:10 p.m. in the area of Eden Road and Doolittle Drive [...]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pedestrian Hit and Killed on San Jose Freeway Connector Ramp: CHP

A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in San Jose after he ran onto the northbound Highway 101 transition ramp to Interstates 280/680, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision, reported at about 9:40 p.m., involved a Tesla traveling in the No. 1 lane of the transition ramp,...
CBS San Francisco

Driver dies in collision with tractor-trailer in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF/BCN) – A collision between a car and a tractor-trailer killed the driver of the car Tuesday afternoon and hospitalized a passenger, San Leandro police said.Officers responded to a 4:10 p.m. report of a collision between a car and a big-rig truck in the area of Eden Road and Doolittle Drive just east of the Oakland International Airport, according to a news release issued Wednesday night by the San Leandro Police Department.Upon arrival, officers found the driver of the car unresponsive and she died at the scene. A passenger in her car was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a factor in the collision.The driver of the truck was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, police said.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

10-20 greenhouses catch fire in Morgan Hill: officials

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters were at the scene responding to a greenhouse fire Wednesday afternoon in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire officials tweeted. 10-20 greenhouses were on fire in the area of Hale Avenue and San Bruno Avenue. As of 3:06 p.m., the fire was at 2 acres. At 7:20 p.m., Cal Fire said […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Bridge#San Francisco#Ac Transit#Accident#Kron
KTVU FOX 2

East Bay mountain bikers collide, sustain 'major injuries'

MARTINEZ, Calif. - Mountain bikers were rescued Monday after colliding and getting caught in rough terrain, according to CHP and Contra Costa Fire. Shortly before 7:00 p.m. officials received reports of a collision at Briones Park, and when they arrived in the area they heard an injured victim on a trail that was difficult to access.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Unicycle rider killed in crash with truck in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - A person riding a motorized unicycle was killed after colliding with a garbage truck in San Francisco on Wednesday. Police were called to Octavia and Oak streets in Hayes Valley about 4 a.m. and found a male cyclist suffering from injuries. Crews tried to save him, but he died at the scene of the crash.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Morgan Hill man dies in San Jose traffic crash

A 51-year-old Morgan Hill man died when his vehicle veered off U.S. Highway 101 and struck a tree in San Jose over the weekend, California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday. The crash was reported at 1:43am May 29 on southbound Highway 101 south of Blossom Hill Road, where the man...
MORGAN HILL, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Bancroft Avenue [Oakland, CA]

63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Bancroft Avenue. Just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Bancroft Avenue after receiving reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to preliminary investigations, several vehicles of unknown make or model were traveling eastbound on Bancroft Avenue when they...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Shelter-in-Place Lifted Following Fire in Mill Valley

A shelter-in-place was lifted following a fire in Mill Valley Wednesday evening, officials said. According to police, the fire happened in the area of George Lane in Scott Valley. Mill Valley police said the fire was contained to a single home. They called evacuations and shelter-in-place orders but they have...
MILL VALLEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Regional Fire responding to fully involved structure fire on Castroville Road

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The E&N Truck Service on 172 Castroville Road is fully engulfed in a fire, according to Salinas Fire. Reports of smoke came around 3:22 p.m., and the Monterey County Regional Fire Department is the lead in this fire. Salinas has sent four engines, and multiple more agencies are also assisting. Castroville Road The post Monterey County Regional Fire responding to fully involved structure fire on Castroville Road appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy