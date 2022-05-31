Bay Bridge reopened after being backed up by multiple car collision

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – A collision on the eastbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge just before 8:30 a.m. involved 7-8 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes were blocked as of 8:38 a.m., according to the CHP, but by 8:43 a.m. the No. 3 and 4 lanes had reopened. By 10:06 a.m. all lanes had been reopened.

AC Transit tweeted that transbay riders would be experiencing delays due to the collision, which occurred near the Treasure Island offramp on the lower deck.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.