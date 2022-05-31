ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, OH

Mississinawa Valley holds art show

By Staff Reports
Daily Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNION CITY, Ohio — “The Sights and Sounds of Land, Sea, and Sky” provided the theme Mississinawa Valley’s annual Junior/Senior High School Art Show, held in the school’s Jackson Gym on Thursday, May 19. The exhibit featured light-based artwork. The gym was filled with three-dimensional sculptures enhanced by lights or black-light...

Urbana Citizen

Dragonfly wins state award for wine

Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar of Champaign County was invited to feature their medal-winning wines at the Ohio Statehouse for the Kick-Off Celebration of Ohio Wine Month. The event was held on May 25 and featured wines of 20 Ohio’s wineries and was attended by legislators, retailers, restaurateurs and media. In the highlight of the evening, Director Dorothy Pelanda of the Ohio Department of Agriculture presented the Director’s Choice Awards. Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar was awarded the Best White Wine for its 2020 Estate Grown LaCrescent Curves.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Strawberry Festival returns this weekend

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival will be making its return this weekend to its original format after being canceled for the last two summers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Troy Strawberry Festival was canceled in 2020 and replaced in 2021 with a smaller version, the Strawberry Jam, due to the pandemic, but the full festival will be back this weekend, kicking off with the Strawberry Jam – Hometown Celebration from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 3.
TROY, OH
Daily Advocate

Decolores Montessori graduates nine sixth graders

GREENVILLE — On Monday, May 23, the Decolores Montessori School in Greenville, Ohio, graduated nine sixth graders in a ceremony at Trinity Church. Grade six graduates are: Kierra Stephan, Nesta May, Teagan Brock, Jonathan Conway, Parker Feldner, Jack Garber, Maddalena Patton, Amelia Zimmer, and Nola Miley. The graduation ceremony...
GREENVILLE, OH
hometownstations.com

Star Spangled Spectacular returns in a shortened version with the 5K, concert, and fireworks

Fireworks return to Lima’s Faurot Park as a condensed Star Spangled Spectacular will be held. The Star Spangled Spectacular committee announcing that they are bringing back the Freedom 5K Run and Walk, and an evening concert followed by one of the best fireworks displays in the state. The 5K Run will begin at 9 am and the Lima Area Concert band will take the stage at 8 pm with the fireworks to begin at 10 pm. Organizers say it’s good to be able to provide some 4th of July activities.
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

Hollywood Gaming purchases popular Dayton food truck

A popular, longtime Dayton food truck known for its gourmet hot dogs is staying in the Miami Valley after Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway purchased it earlier this year and began operations in May. “Zombie Dogz was an extremely popular Dayton favorite in food trucks. The cult following that it has...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Vision revised, then realized

A great deal of advance planning goes into creating a season of Darke County Center for the Arts presentations; much visioning takes place to insure balance and quality so that DCCA meets its goal to successfully present and promote the arts while encouraging cultural enrichment within our community. However, all of the planning and re-planning for DCCA’s 2020-2021 “Vision” season came to nought due to the COVID pandemic. So, plans were completed, negated, revised, and re-revised, constructing a hoped-for 2021-2022 season. That “Re: Vision” season successfully concluded last Saturday night with a festive and enthusiastically received but, fittingly, also revised concert by the outstanding musicians of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Disney television pilot being filmed in Springfield

A bit of Hollywood is visiting Springfield this week with the production of a television pilot filming in various locations of the city that will leave a lasting impression after the cameras are turned off. ABC Disney along with John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. are in town for the...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Daily Advocate

Entertainment all weekend at Poultry Days

VERSAILLES — The second weekend in June is fast approaching, and that means live entertainment all weekend in Versailles for Poultry Days. Despite rising costs, we are happy to announce that Social Tent prices will not increase. The Social Tent will offer beverages from MillerCoors, Moeller Brew Barn, The Winery at Versailles, and Anheuser-Busch. First time visitors can find the Social Tent at 459 S. Center Street in Versailles.
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

Billing to inform BPW about local events

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) will hold its final meeting before the summer break at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, 1499 N. Broadway, in Greenville. The meeting will be hosted by the newly elected 2022-2023 officers: Maria Moore, President; Melissa Barhorst, Vice-President; Vicki Cost, Secretary; Hallie Foureman, Treasurer; and Angie DeGideo, Assistant Treasurer.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Union City Schools announce 2nd semester Honor Roll

UNION CITY, Ind. — Union City Junior and Senior High School has announced students on second semester Honor Roll. Senior all A’s: Mariah Claywell, Camden Downey, Hailee Jones, Carlee Rismiller, Andrea Sanders, and Christina Sowinski. Junior all A’s: Grace Shoemaker. Sophomore all A’s: Audrey Black, Owen Dowler,...
UNION CITY, IN
Daily Advocate

Local resident reaches 90 years of age

David Printz turned 90 on Saturday, May 28. He has had a rough spring but is home and LOVES to receive mail. His family has requested family and friends to flood his mailbox with cards and well wishes. He loves to travel, farm, old cars and car shows. He drove the school bus and worked on them at Arcanum schools for 30 years. He has been a wonderful husband for 70 years, a great father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Happy Birthday David Printz! Please mail cards to 1226 Arcanum-Ithaca Road, Arcanum, OH 45304. It’s quite a blessing when individuals reach 90 years of age. Technically, nonagenarian refers to an individual who is between 90 and 99 years old. Reaching 90 years old is one heck of an accomplishment and should be celebrated to the highest level. Find the biggest cake, because you have a lot of candles to hold and celebrate your big milestone!
ARCANUM, OH
Daily Advocate

First Friday volunteer fair and petting zoo

GREENVILLE – Enjoy the fun of the farm in a beautiful downtown setting and learn how you can get connected to your community at Main Street Greenville’s June First Friday event! Park National Bank’s First Friday: Volunteer Fair and Petting Zoo is scheduled for Friday, June 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Greenville. The event is sponsored by Park National Bank and Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln Inc.
GREENVILLE, OH
Union County Farm to be Auctioned

An 1,100-acre farm in east-central Indiana has been put on the market which could attract some aggressive bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, which is conducting the auction, says Lawton Farms in Union County has some of the most productive farmland in the state. The majority of...
UNION COUNTY, IN
Lima News

‘Taste of Wapakoneta’ promises a confectionary of delights

WAPAKONETA — Businesses around Wapakonta are hosting their first year of First Fridays in 2022, joining several other nearby communities like St. Marys and Bellefontaine. Friday, June 3 from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. will feature the first annual “Taste of Wapakoneta” event, where for a flat fee of $30, individuals can try a food sample at each of the participating locations.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles FFA/Alumni, Mangen family thank community

VERSAILLES — With overwhelming support and generosity of the Versailles community and surrounding areas, Versailles FFA/Alumni were able to raise $31,000 for Alex Mangen and his family. Thanks go out to all FFA members, parents, FFA alumni, the and family of Alex Mangen who helped sell tickets and work...
VERSAILLES, OH

