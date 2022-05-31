Mississinawa Valley holds art show

David Printz turned 90 on Saturday, May 28. He has had a rough spring but is home and LOVES to receive mail. His family has requested family and friends to flood his mailbox with cards and well wishes. He loves to travel, farm, old cars and car shows. He drove the school bus and worked on them at Arcanum schools for 30 years. He has been a wonderful husband for 70 years, a great father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Happy Birthday David Printz! Please mail cards to 1226 Arcanum-Ithaca Road, Arcanum, OH 45304. It’s quite a blessing when individuals reach 90 years of age. Technically, nonagenarian refers to an individual who is between 90 and 99 years old. Reaching 90 years old is one heck of an accomplishment and should be celebrated to the highest level. Find the biggest cake, because you have a lot of candles to hold and celebrate your big milestone!

ARCANUM, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO